Netflix actor Arón Piper and his girlfriend are on vacation in the country

(CRHoy.com) The actor German-Spanish, Arón Piper and his girlfriend, Jéssica Goicoechea They are on vacation in Costa Rica, enjoying nature.

During this Sunday, one of the protagonists of the Netflix series Elite took a tour of the Tárcoles River, together with his girlfriend, according to José Chaves, owner of Crocodile Tour.

“They are very good people, rather they do not seem famous. In fact, I did not recognize them, but the clients themselves were the ones who recognized them. The girl had come 3 times, but it was the first time they came together, because they looked for a nice place where they would let local people work, “he told CRHoy.com

According to the guide, both they were enchanted by the beauties of the country and they told him that they had been in Guanacaste for a few days.

“They were like crazy! They were just the two of them, in a rented car, “he added.

The Directorate of Migration and Foreigners confirmed to CRHoy.com that both entered the country on the previous January 5 and have not yet left.

On her social media, Piper He has more than 14 million followers, while his girlfriend has more than a million fans. Through the stories they have shared some images of their walk, which positions Costa Rica as a tourist destination.

Other famous like Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise and Paulina Rubio They also chose Costa Rica to vacation.