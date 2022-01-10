NASA successfully completes full unfolding of the James Webb telescope

With the opening and coupling total of main mirror of telescope space James webb, the American agency POT culminated this Saturday with success full unfolding of this powerful and keen cosmic observer, marking a new “milestone” in space.

NASA completed the unfolding of the last three of a total of 18 beryllium hexagons bathed in a thin layer of gold that make up the main mirror.

#NASAWebb is fully deployed! ???? With the successful deployment & latching of our last mirror wing, that’s:

50 major deployments, complete.

178 pins, released.

20+ years of work, realized. Next to #UnfoldTheUniverse: traveling out to our orbital destination of Lagrange point 2! pic.twitter.com/mDfmlaszzV – NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) January 8, 2022

Earlier in the last few days I had deployed the secondary mirror and a parasol the size of a tennis court.

During a live transmission of a model that simulated what was happening in real time in space, the public was able to observe this Saturday the coupling of this last wing, the starboard wing, of the main mirror, which has a dimension of 6.5 meters.

“This is a milestone,” he enthusiastically expressed. Thomas zurbuchen, NASA Associate Administrator, on the unfolding operation, considered the first of its kind by the federal agency.

Zurbuchen joked during the livestream that he hopes to shave today by noting that he promised not to until the telescope, which was launched last Christmas, was fully unfolded.

This is the last of the major deployments at the observatory, and its completion will lay the foundations for the remaining five and a half months of commissioning, “detailed NASA.

Still pending is “to establish a stable operating temperature, align the mirrors and calibrate the scientific instruments,” the federal agency detailed.

LIVE: @NASAWebb has completed the final stage of spacecraft deployment to #UnfoldTheUniverse. Mission experts discuss today’s major milestone. https://t.co/u2c50P4G0Y – NASA (@NASA) January 8, 2022

If all goes well, this project by NASA and the European space agencies (THAT) and Canada (CSA) will show the first images in about six months, probably next June.

Two weeks after launch, NASAWebb reached its next major milestone: the mirrors completed their deployments and the next-generation telescope took its actual shape, ”NASA said.

The final unfolding had begun this Friday as the telescope moves through space after its launch on December 25, from the European spaceport in Kurú (French Guiana).

On the way, mirror alignment

The Telescope “is an unprecedented mission that is on the verge of seeing the light of the first galaxies and uncovering the mysteries of our universe,” he said. Bill nelson, the administrator of NASA.

The world’s largest and most complex space science telescope will now begin to move its 18 primary mirror segments to align the telescope’s optics, the agency reported.

The ground crew will monitor 126 backs of the segments to flex each mirror, an alignment that will take months to complete.

The team will then calibrate the science instruments before delivering the first images of the James Webb this summer.

This cosmic observatory complex, which is expected to reach its final destination on January 23, is approximately 70 percent of its final destination, which will be about 1.6 million kilometers from Earth at a gravitationally stable point called L2.

Mirror, mirror… is deployed. @NASAWebb has taken on its final form. For the next ~ 6 months, the space telescope will cool down, calibrate its instruments, and prepare to #UnfoldTheUniverse. What cosmic mysteries will it unveil? Stay tuned: https://t.co/cnYZzdHUlt pic.twitter.com/ykhfJeJpk5 – NASA (@NASA) January 8, 2022

That is the telescope’s final orbital position, where its lens hood will protect it from light from the Sun, Earth, and Moon that could interfere with infrared light observations.

NASA deployed the mirror panel on the port (left) side of the observatory on Friday.

These side panels, which were folded back for launch, each contain three of the eighteen hexagonal segments of the mirror, ”detailed NASA.

This week he successfully opened the parasol, which will avoid solar radiation and provide shade for the observatory instruments.

NASA also unpacked a secondary mirror this week, all while moving more than 1 million kilometers from Earth.

All the parts that make up the telescope, which will reveal the elements of distant planets thanks to its visual acuity, were bent to accommodate them in the rocket Ariane v.

During the last few days the telescope has been unpacking, aligning and turning on little by little and with great care so as not to ruin the mission before its final destination, where it will remain parked for the next decade.

The James Webb is designed to look back over 13.5 billion years to capture infrared light from celestial objects, with much higher resolution than ever before, and to study the solar system and distant worlds.

The telescope was designed for more than three decades and is considered the successor to Hubble.

The successful completion of all telescope deployments (…) is historic, ”said Gregory L. Robinson, director of the Webb program at NASA Headquarters.

With information from EFE