Musical documentaries 2021. Top 5 best of the fashion format

Musical documentaries released this 2021 that you cannot miss. Unpublished performances, confessions and exclusive interviews in an interesting, and very fashionable format.

The documentary is in fashion. And this is great. In 2021, producers and directors have continued the trend of the latter to film stories of musicians and bands. It is a very versatile format that often combines real testimonies and archival images with current recordings. Allowing you to overlay images of iconic voice-over performances from the present. An immersive jewel in which the artist can explain how he lived it. This is our 2021 ranking:

one. Britney vs Spears (Netflix, 2021). The best music documentary of 2021 (and most controversial)

Without a doubt, 2021 has been the year of Britney Spears. The Netflix original documentary directed by Erin lee carr recounts the ordeal that the artist to regain her freedom. In 2008 Jamie Spears, his father, got legal guardianship of Britney after several controversial incidents and an alleged inability to manage her own life and make the “right” decisions. 13 long years in which the singer has lived in the shadow of her father, who controlled her professional career and also her personal life. The inability to marry her boyfriend, have children, or direct her musical project are some of the consequences of guardianship. The music documentary investigates the #FreeBritney movement from a broader perspective. The hour and a half long audiovisual piece features exclusive interviews and confidential material such as judgments, resolutions and reports. It could be him most important music documentary of the year 2021 due to the relevance of the case and its temporal proximity to the resolution of the case, just two months after its premiere with the return of guardianship in November 2021.

The documentary Britney vs Spears is available on Netflix.

two. The Beatles: Get Back (Disney +, 2021)

The documentary film about the famous British band narrates in 3 chapters the process of creating and producing the album Let it be (1970). It features original footage from the song’s recording sessions in January 1969. 22 days of work compressed into 8 hours of documentary. Directed by Peter jackson (The Lord of the rings) It has been positioned as # 1 in various 2021 documentary rankings, such as Film Affinity’s. A delicious piece for fans and for anyone who wants to see with their own eyes how the famous musicians behaved and related to each other in a real context. An invaluable documentary that shows the abysmal success they achieved in 7 years and that shows a certain wear, that does not disappoint. Something understandable and humane given the pressure of everything around them.

The documentary The Beatles: Get Back is available on Disney +.

3. Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry (Apple TV +, 2021). Musical documentary about fame and the private.

Billie Eilish’s music documentary is one of the best of 2021. Not only because of the tremendous production that the film brings with it, but also. But because discover and undress -metaphorically speaking- to one of the revelation artists of the last years. Directed by Rj cutler account in just over two hours the duality that surrounds the phenomenon of Billie Eilish. On the one hand, it shows the alternative pop star triumphing on stages around the world. Recordings of her first concerts and the process of creating her first full-length album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? On the other hand, it shows what life is like for a 20-year-old teenager at home. With her family and her brother, and music producer, Finneas. A documentary that he contemplates with a intimate and personal look the professional project and the personal life of a young woman who

The documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry it’s available on Apple TV +.

Four. The Velvet Underground (Apple TV +, 2021)

The film, directed by Todd Haynestells how one of the most important rock bands of the 1960s emerged. A combination of archival audiovisual material and live performances with interviews and images a posteriori. A portrait of pop art that borders on the surreal and that contextualizes the cultural impact that the group generated in its two-hour duration. An immense hit derived from new experimental sounds and a never-before-seen personality. The documentary reveals certain disagreements between some of its members and explains how The Velvet Underground are a band founded on contradiction. Higher culture and urban art, temporality and the present or the literary and the real.

The documentary The Velvet Underground it’s available on Apple TV +.

5. Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll (Netflix, 2021). There are also music documentaries in Spanish

Among the best music documentaries of 2021 we also find some that praise stories from our national scene. An hour and a half long film that tells how the natural rock band from Zaragoza arose, consolidated and disappeared unexpectedly in the 80s. Enrique Bunbury, Juan Valdivia, Joaquín Cardiel and Pedro Andreu were the members of Héroes del Silencio and the protagonists who they narrate the documentary in first person. Formed by exclusive and unpublished material shot throughout his career. Rehearsals, performances, interviews and confessions make up the history of the band. A group of friends who in 86 reached the final of a national group contest. Little by little they opened a niche in the industry and became one of the most important Latin American rock groups. The film, directed by Alexis Morantethis nominated in the 36th edition of the Goya Awards for best documentary. Without a doubt, a clarifying portrait of the history of the group that took Spanish rock around the world.

The documentary Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll is available on Netflix.