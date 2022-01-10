Megan Fox’s black miniskirt ideal to highlight the silhouette

Total black is one of the favorite styles of the American actress Megan fox. Every day more sensual and stylish, she was shown through the streets of Los Angeles with an outfit for the heart attack: mini skirt black with lace details, oversize cover and bralette.

‘Frederick’s of Hollywood’ partner, ambassador and designer Megan Fox looks amazing in lancer flair for getting around town. Fountain. Instagram @meganfox.

Lace, sensuality and black miniskirt: Megan Fox falls in love at 20 years in Transformers

Everyone remembers the dazzling blue-eyed brunette who starred in the first Transformers movie at age 20, which took up the basic story of cartoons taken into a film with actors and actresses, many special effects and the freshness of Megan fox.

