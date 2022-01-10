Megan Fox’s black miniskirt ideal to highlight the silhouette

Total black is one of the favorite styles of the American actress Megan fox. Every day more sensual and stylish, she was shown through the streets of Los Angeles with an outfit for the heart attack: mini skirt black with lace details, oversize cover and bralette.

‘Frederick’s of Hollywood’ partner, ambassador and designer Megan Fox looks amazing in lancer flair for getting around town. Fountain. Instagram @meganfox.

Lace, sensuality and black miniskirt: Megan Fox falls in love at 20 years in Transformers

Everyone remembers the dazzling blue-eyed brunette who starred in the first Transformers movie at age 20, which took up the basic story of cartoons taken into a film with actors and actresses, many special effects and the freshness of Megan fox.

Well, over time, it became even more daring and hot. At the age of 35, he garnered 17.6 million followers on Instagram who did not stop commenting on each super provocative outfit with “little fires” and compliments.

That is why, we stop at this sexy but also elegant outfit that she wore on the streets. It wears the lace of the three matching pieces: the cropped top, the lancet stockings and the high waist of the skirt have the same pattern. That unity, added to the totally black look, gives the outfit an elegance and balance that makes it even more powerful.

Megan fox knows that the game of showing more proportion of skin stylizes, lengthens and refines the figure. For this reason, mark the waist with the design of mini skirt Black high rise, but go up shortens the top piece: the bralette is barely longer than a bodice.

The shoulder pads and the large boyfriend-style jacket give it an even more sensual air, as if it were a coat on loan from a boyfriend or father. Finally, the minimum size of the skirt makes the perfect match with the lancet stockings that visually join the pointed high-heeled boots of the same color, as if they were a single garment.

Lips painted in hot pink, eyes made up with abundant mascara and the flowing hair make up a sensual and irresistible style in the eyes of the beholder.

A flawless, sensual and dazzling look from Megan fox to imitate! Do you dare to use a mini skirt Similary?

