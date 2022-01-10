McDormand and Washington shine in Joel Coen’s spooky ‘Macbeth’

With a theatrical and austere staging and echoes of German expressionist cinema, Joel Coen makes his solo directing debut with an adaptation of “Macbeth” in which the performances of Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington as Lord and Lady Macbeth stand out. elderly.

Filmed in black and white and in square format, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, which arrives on Apple TV next Friday, radically moves away from the naturalism and satirical humor of his previous works, always done together with his brother Ethan.

It was McDormand, producer of the film and Joel Coen’s partner, who initially proposed directing an adaptation for the theater of the 1606 Shakespeare classic, an origin that largely explains the film’s aesthetic fidelity to the scenic parameters, according to the director in last October in his presentation at the New York Festival.

The ever-current themes of the lust for power, corruption and tyranny acquire in this version a new perspective thanks to the choice of actors who have already passed middle age, haunted by vital weariness, in an almost desperate bet for reach the top.

Washington, 67, is in every pool for Oscar nominations for his quiet, introspective Macbeth, somewhat timid and spurred on in his radical drift by a reckless and relentless Frances McDormand.

He has certain reservations, but falls – or falls into – the manipulative tactics of his wife who convinces him that murder is the fastest way to achieve his ends. Macbeth is not immune from the aftermath of a life at the foot of the battlefield, while Lady Macbeth has had her wishes for children frustrated.

Critics have also highlighted the work of Kathryn Hunter, in an amazing transformation to play the trio of witches who predicts at the beginning of the story that Macbeth will be King of Scotland and that Banquo (Bertie Carvel) will be the father of kings but will not reign.

Of the previous film adaptations of “Macbeth”, from the one by Orson Welles in 1948 to that of Justin Kurzel in 2015 – with Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard at the helm – Coen says he feels closer to the “Kumonosu-jô” (1957 ) by Akira Kurosawa.

But his greatest aesthetic references, as he has explained in different interviews, have been Carl Theodor Dryer, in particular “The Passion of Jeanne d´Arc” (1928) and FW Murnau, a master in the recreation of natural spaces under study.

The film has a nightmare tone from beginning to end, with dense atmospheres in which there seems to be a lack of air, highly contrasted lighting and a cold, angular and minimalist architecture in which distant and hieratic characters move.

Coen has enlisted some of his regular collaborators, such as Bruno Delbonnel in cinematography and Mary Zophres in costume design, as well as Stefan Dechant, “Avatar” art manager, in production design.

The cast also includes Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan who precedes Macbeth on the throne, Alex Hassell as Ross, Corey Hawkins as Macduff, Harry Melling as Malcolm and Miles Anderson as Lennox.

True to the original text, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is Apple TV’s big bet for the awards season, but it remains to be seen if a film that may be too solemn and that has aesthetic aspects among its main virtues will seduce the public. , more suitable for the big screen.