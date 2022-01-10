Marvel’s Love and Thunder

MADRID, Jan 10 (CulturaOcio) –

After the premiere of the expected Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel fans have their sights already set on the new MCU Phase 4 movies. And among them, one of the ones that generates the most expectation is Thor: Love and Thunder, the film starring Chris Hemsworth, from which constant leaks continue to arrive. The last one returns to give more details about the new the spectacular new armor that the actor will wear in the film directed by Taika Waititi.

The image, whose origin is unknown, has been published on Twitter through the Cinema Hub account. In her, Odin’s son appears with other heroes of the House of Ideas What Spider-man, Star-Lord, Shang Chi, Groot io herself Jane Foster in her identity as Goddess of Thunder and shows Hemsworth’s character donning what appears to be his new combat armor.

As you can see, the Asgardian hero carries his new hammer, Stormbreaker wearing a crimson cape and a helmet that leaves his blond hair blowing in the wind. The details of the golden helmet are blue and, at the ends it has golden wings. Thor’s eyes appear again, brimming with blinding electrifying energy.

Leaked poster shows new Thor and Jane Foster armor, plus a potential new Black Panther 👀 pic.twitter.com/tvYlJLldkq – Cinematic Hub (@Cinematic_Hub) January 7, 2022

The design of the resplendent sleeveless cuirass shows the enormous power of Thor combining shades of gold, blue and gray, ending in a skirt while, the arms show the shining chainmail and the combat armbands they leave part of their hands free to wield their singular mallet of power.

On the other hand, the combat pants, apparently made of leather, are also covered by part of the armor while, the metallic footwear of the armor goes completely according to the golden and blue details thus completing a battle suit very similar to the one they created Walter simonson Y Salt Buscema whose first appearance was in The Mighty Thor number 378 published in 1987.

On that occasion the Asgardian hero wore armor forged from Asgardian steel which also carried a enchantment thanks to the sacred runes of Odin, granting an extra level of protection to the hero, who suffered a curse cast by Hela that it had weakened his bones and made him much more vulnerable.

Tape Directed by Taika Waititi and which will premiere on July 8, also has the presence of Hemsworth, with Natalie Portman as Jane Foster; Christian bale as Gorr; Jamie Alexander as Sif; Chris pratt as Peter Quill, Karen gillian as Nebula and Tessa thompson as Valkyria. The film will also include cameos from Sam neill like the false Odin, Matt Damon like the fake Loki and Melissa mccarthy like the fake Hela. Thor: Love and Thunder will also feature the presence of Russell Crowe, who will play Zeus.