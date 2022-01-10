Marvel prepares cameo of the century in Doctor Strange movie

The movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness prepares the cameo of the century. If Marvel Studios achieves this, cinemas around the world will fall

Marvel studios could be preparing the cameo of the century in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And, to be honest, after having seen Spider-Man: No Way Home and everything that the spider movie achieved … We believe anything! Now, if this happens, if this information is fulfilled, we are facing a moment that would be as epic as it is unforgettable and legendary.

As reported MCU Updates, via Big Buzz, Tom cruise will appear in the movie of Sam raimi to make a cameo as a multiversal variant of Hombre de Hierro. What more good news for him UCM if this ends up happening for real! It would be a historic moment!

🚨Big Buzz: – Tom Cruise is Set to Make an Appearance in #DoctorStrange Multiverse of Madness as an Iron Man Variant🚨 pic.twitter.com/ZGfg7jHwaD – MCU_Updates🕷 (@vr_mcu) January 8, 2022

This is common in Marvel Studios, especially in recent years. With such a consolidated universe and such a good possibility in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessWe would not be surprised if the film became a festival of cameos, like a hallway through which all the characters and actors there are and can be paraded.

What other characters could we see in the Sorcerer Supreme movie?

All you can imagine. In fact, it’s the perfect opportunity for Marvel Studios to bring back, even for a few minutes, the Iron Man from Robert Downey Jr. or to Captain America from Chris Evans. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness everything is possible if you can imagine it. We will see what Sam Raimi has done with the film, the characters and all these possibilities. But there are few directors so good to take advantage of an opportunity like this.