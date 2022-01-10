Mario Kart, a trend in networks after the recent reports of “Mario Kart 9”

A curious news comes back to us related to one of the most outstanding titles of Switch. We are talking in this case of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and recent reports of a Mario Kart 9.

In this case, we have learned that Mario Kart is becoming a trend in social networks these days after the statements recently shared by analyst Dr. Serkan Toto from Kantan Games. In them, he affirmed that a sequel he calls with the title Mario Kart 9 it would be in active development “with a twist.” The information came from a report on what to expect for 2022 in the video game industry and caused a stir.

Now terms like Mario Kart or Nintendo Kart are generating more than 10,000 daily tweets, something that has made it become a trend. Nintendo for now has not commented on the matter.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to sweep

Nintendo Switch allows you to play this popular series when, where and how you want, both with the family on the TV screen, in the park or at a friend’s house. In Wireless mode, up to eight players can connect for a local multiplayer game. Whether you’re playing on TV or in desktop mode, up to four players can enjoy split-screen multiplayer action. Connect to the internet and compete with players from all over the world. Up to 12 players can participate in the races online, and two local players will be able to play online together from the same Nintendo Switch console. Mario, Luigi, Peach and other popular characters from the Super Mario series are now joined by new and veteran pilots, such as Rey Boo, Bowsitos or Bowsy. Even the inklings from Splatoon are joining the race! Once you have chosen a driver, choose a vehicle and customize it with different wheels, bodies and spoilers before taking it out on the tarmac. Compete on land, sea and air, and even on ceilings and walls, in 48 levels. All tracks (and characters!) From Mario Kart 8 for Wii U return in 8 Deluxe, including previous downloadable tracks inspired by Animal Crossing, Excitebike, The Legend of Zelda, and more. Choose from five different speeds such as the challenging 150cc GP, the mirror GP, or the 200cc GP. Are you new to the franchise? Activate the smart steering wheel to get the hang of the game and avoid going off the track.

