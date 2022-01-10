Let Chris Hemsworth take your home training to the next level for free with Centr

The god with the big arms gives a thousand lifetime memberships to Centr to celebrate the arrival of 2022

I’d have to pinch myself, just to make sure I’m not dreaming, “I’m Thor!” Chris Hemsworth is gifting 1,000 people a free lifetime membership to his health and fitness app Centr, through a new contest to kick off 2022. It’s time to dust off those dumbbells you bought three years ago and get ready to put on shape in 2022 There are no more excuses!

As i said in my review about the platform “If you are one of those indecisive people who think that they will never be healthier or fit because they don’t know where to start, the Centr app can help you with the first steps and start your physical transformation process.” And now, some of us will be able to do all of this for free. Instead of paying a few dollars a month to access the platform.

HOW TO GAIN LIFETIME ACCESS TO THE CHRIS HEMSWORTH APP?

The contest is already running and will run until January 14, 2022. If you are not yet a Centr member, you can enter the contest by signing up for a four-week free trial here.

If you’re already a member, you can enter to win by completing a quick workout with Chris and his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi. All winners will be announced at the end of January. To know more information about the contest, click here.

GET IN SHAPE FOREVER WITH CENTR

“(The Centr team) helps me live the way I want to and be the best I can be,” says Chris. “Centr is not about offering quick fixes or joining the latest fashions. It is the opportunity to build a healthier lifestyle … in the long term. We are in this for life.” Very inspiring, no doubt.

Centr was launched in 2019 by Chris and his team of experts, including Thor stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton and personal trainer. Luke zocchi “with the desire to make health and wellness accessible to everyone, anytime, anywhere.” Centr offers a holistic approach and personalized experience for each member through diet, mindfulness and training recommendations.

“Together with my team, I want this contest to inspire people to find what helps them feel fitter, healthier and happier. Thousands of people around the world have already made incredible changes for a lifetime with Centr, and I’m excited to see what we can all do next. “ Chris Hemsworth

All winners will receive:

A lifetime membership to Centr, offering a personalized comprehensive health and wellness platform for each user.

Access to the Centr Pass, an initial support package that offers a number of benefits, such as early access to a number of new workouts, recipes and meditations, plus three exclusive zoom sessions with platform experts, including the personal trainer of Chris, Luke Zocchi.

Exclusive use of a priority support team of the platform.

You have nothing to lose by signing up and even if you don’t win, you will have access to the platform for free for four weeks by signing up now. In the end, you will be able to exercise for the entire month of January, which is a great achievement in and of itself.

