Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence shine at ‘Don’t Look Up’ premiere

The new film from director Adam McKay has a spectacular cast.

on’t Look Up is the Recent Netflix production that is shaping up to be one of the favorite movies for the upcoming awards season. The film features an excellent first-rate cast and a blockbuster production written, produced and directed by American filmmaker Adam McKay, who was nominated for an Oscar for the 2018 black comedy biopic ‘Vice’.

In a satirical way ‘Don’t Look Up’ tells the story of an astronomy professor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his apprentice (Jennifer Lawrence) who warn the planet of a threat from space. In the story, the director highlights the indifference of high government officials to the discovery of this large asteroid that will soon destroy the Earth if something is not done to prevent it, and how little serious news people take media.

With positive reviews and two awards that preceded the film’s premiere, including Best Original Screenplay from the Detroit Film Critics Society assembly, ‘Don’t Look Up’ had an impressive world premiere at New York’s Lincoln Center, host to the stars. from Hollywood Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who expressed their great friendship and affection.

