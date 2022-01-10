Leonardo DiCaprio achieved one of his most important achievements and did not see it coming

Leonardo DiCaprio is on everyone’s lips thanks to his recent work, Don’t Look Up. This satire directed by Adam McKay this sweeping Netflix, which will surely lead to the film becoming one of the most viewed original content on the platform.

The plot of this film tells how astronomers Randall Mindy Y Kate dibiansky (Leo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) discover that a Huge asteroid threatens to sweep life off Earth. Faced with this delicate situation, they undertake the important mission of warning humanity of the danger looming overhead. To begin their trip they will have to communicate the situation to an unsympathetic president of the United States (Meryl Streep). The situation ends up being a complete disaster that between laughter and laughter is an important criticism of consumer society and the dangerous advance of climate change on our planet.

Leonardo Dicaprio fits right into the role of Doctor Randall, since for years the actor has worn a warning message, not only for responsible politicians, but also for people, to become aware that the devastating actions of all, such as the generation of garbage, nuclear waste and more scourges, is leading the planet to enter a stage without retrogression, where climate change will wreak havoc, renewable resources will be in short supply, among other problems.

Now Leo’s fight receives an important distinction, one that the actor didn’t see coming. Scientists from the Kew Royal Botanic Gardens, London, officially named “Uvariopsis dicapri“To a kind of tree in honor of the actor’s activism. As detailed by NewScientist, this tree found in the forest of Cameroon, Africa, It’s in critical hazard.

The spice of trees that bear the name of the actor.

The Dr. Martin Cheek, a scientist at Kew Gardens, commented that Leonardo’s work is “crucial to help stop the logging of the Ebo forest“. In this same place an open area was set up for logging, this drew the attention of experts from around the world, who immediately asked the government of Cameroon not to give the green light to this project. The situation did not go away due to DiCapario, who immediately joined in to get excited about the cause and stop the logging.

“With so many useful products, from medicines to foods to fibers, that come from plants, we don’t know what options we are losing when they go extinct.Martin Cheek, another Kew Gardens scientist, commented.

This important recognition for Leo will further strengthen his cause in seeking that people open their eyes and look around them, because it will not take a meteorite to end life on the planet if things remain the same.