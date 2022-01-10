Leonardo DiCaprio achieved one of his most important achievements and did not see it coming

Leonardo DiCaprio is on everyone’s lips thanks to his recent work, Don’t Look Up. This satire directed by Adam McKay this sweeping Netflix, which will surely lead to the film becoming one of the most viewed original content on the platform.

The plot of this film tells how astronomers Randall Mindy Y Kate dibiansky (Leo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) discover that a Huge asteroid threatens to sweep life off Earth. Faced with this delicate situation, they undertake the important mission of warning humanity of the danger looming overhead. To begin their trip they will have to communicate the situation to an unsympathetic president of the United States (Meryl Streep). The situation ends up being a complete disaster that between laughter and laughter is an important criticism of consumer society and the dangerous advance of climate change on our planet.

