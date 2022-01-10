Leo DiCaprio Accused of Being a “Hypocritical Echo” for Using a $ 150 Million Yacht

Leonardo Dicaprio is vacationing on the island of St. Barths with his partner Camila morrone. There he was seen enjoying himself on an expensive yacht, which started a shower of criticism on social networks.

Far from his environmental profile that led him to support the creation of a National Park in Córdoba, this boat produces huge amounts of carbon dioxide. People say that every seven miles emits the same amount as a car during one year of use. Although it seems that little needs to move from the waters that surround the island.

The controversy comes because the actor is a UN climate change ambassador and referred to global warming as “the most urgent threat facing our entire species.”

The post made by Leo DiCaprio banking the creation of a National Park in Córdoba. (Photo: Capture)

A source close to the actor confirmed to Daily mail that he is not the owner of the yacht otherwise he is a Swiss pharmacist. However, no one can deny that the couple and their friends enjoyed the luxuries of the ship, they say, for one night.

Beside Camila morrone, stepdaughter of Al Pacino and daughter of the Argentine actress Lucila Solá, enjoyed the island’s beaches during the first days of January. They are rarely seen together in public appearances: the couple’s public debut was only in 2020, when the actor was nominated for his leading role in Once upon a time in Hollywood.

The model of the ship is Vava II, with capacity for 50 crew members. Filling the tank costs around $ 340,000. Inside it has a gym, swimming pool and cinema.

The luxurious caravan that Leo DiCaprio used in “The Origin”

This is the dining room of the caravan that Leo DiCaprio used. (Photo: capture)

A motor home can be a great ally when working in the movie industry. King Kong Production Vehicles, a specialist in the field, opened the doors of motorhome what did he use Leo DiCaprio during the filming of The origin.

This is how the living room of the mobile home that Leo DiCaprio used during the filming of “The Origin” looks like. (Photo: Capture)

On the outside, imposing: It is 16 meters long. Inside, hyper luxurious: his shower cost 50 thousand dollars. It also has marble floors with included heating, granite and cherry wood finishes, leather armchair, television in the bathroom and two fireplaces. The main rooms are spacious and spacious if you take into account that it is a vehicle.

Room with en-suite bathroom on wheels in the motorhome used by Leo DiCaprio. (Photo: capture)

Its owners stated that renting this motorhome runs around US $ 6500 per week.