Kylie Jenner proudly shows off her pregnancy in a photo showing her growing belly

Kylie jenner you are getting closer and closer to meeting your baby on the road.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul recently shared a series of photos on Instagram with her bare belly exposed.

Jenner, who is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott, stands in front of a sheet while wearing a pair of unbuttoned ripped jeans and a tied shirt that reveals her growing stomach.

“I am a woman,” she captioned the photos.

Her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, commented on the post, “You are everything (along with a white heart emoji.”

The socialite confirmed the exciting news of her pregnancy in September 2021.

“Kylie is showing off and she was ready to share. She’s beyond excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy a secret like she did with Stormi,” said a source published by People magazine shortly after Jenner announced. “She just wanted to wait until she felt fine.”

In October, another source commented that she was “very good” and that she was “very excited with the baby. She is having fun decorating a nursery and getting ready for the baby,” she says.

“She and Travis are doing very well too,” added the source. “They spend as much time with Stormi as they can. Kylie is convinced that she will be the best older sister.”

“She has wanted to give Stormi a brother for a while. She loves being a mother. She is delighted that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

Ahead of the new year, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared a black and white image of herself on Instagram, in which she posed with her hands on her belly.

In her post title, Jenner reflected on the ups and downs of the past year.

“As 2022 approaches, I have been reflecting on this past year and the blessings it brought, but also the many heartaches it had,” he wrote next to the picture. “I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made in my life.”

“I pray that this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope that you all stay safe and sound during this time,” added the founder of Kylie Cosmetics.