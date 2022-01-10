Kylie Jenner fans believe she is the ‘least problematic’ of the Kardashian-Jenners

Kylie Jenner remains under the radar as she prepares to welcome her second child, but fans online haven’t stopped talking about Kardashian-Jenner’s younger sister. Jenner, who has been famous since she was just 10 years old, has often come under fire online for various reasons, including her seemingly changeable appearance. However, there are some people who believe that Jenner is actually the least troublesome of the infamous Kardashian-Jenner clan. In a recent Reddit thread, fans discussed why they consider Jenner to be “harmless.”

Why do fans think Kylie Jenner is the ‘least troublesome’ of the Kardashian-Jenner clan?

Kylie Jenner | Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In a recent Reddit thread, fans discussed various unpopular opinions they have about the Kardashian-Jenner family. Surprisingly, several fans agreed that Kylie Jenner is the “least troublesome” of the famous crew.

“Kylie is really the least troublesome of all the sisters. She does nothing more than post photos of herself, food, house, and cars. He rarely speaks, so we cannot say that he has no personality, “explained a fan.

Another fan wrote: “I agree 100 percent. I don’t think Kylie is bad. I think a lot of the troublesome things he’s done stem from ignorance, not evil. And I think a lot of the hatred he gets comes from jealousy. “

One fan noted that although she is sometimes labeled “bad,” she appears “harmless” based on most of the content she shares on social media.

The Kardashian-Jenners have been involved in many scandals

Certainly all the Kardashian-Jenners have ended up in scandals over the years, including Kylie Jenner. One of the most enduring problems involving the family is their habit of leaking and heavily altering their photos on social media, with some critics accusing them of “black fishing,” that is, editing their photos to make their skin look like darker.

Some other notable scandals include Kendall Jenner’s infamous Pepsi commercial, in which the model was accused of being deaf and ignorant of current concerns about police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement, and the collapse of Khloé’s social media. Kardashian where she accused Jordyn Woods. , who was involved in an infidelity scandal with Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, over the breakup of their family.

In 2019, Kim Kardashian came under fire when she announced that her new shapewear line would be called Kimono, an announcement that immediately sparked accusations of cultural appropriation. Critics accused Kardashian of disrespecting Japanese culture. In the end, the reaction was so intense that the reality star changed the name of her line to Skims.

What troublesome things has Kylie Jenner done?

Although Reddit fans noted that they believe that Kylie Jenner is the least troublesome of the famous family, she has definitely been involved in a backlash. Like her sisters, Jenner has been accused of cultural appropriation in the past and has shared photos on social media where she can be seen with blonde braids, a hairstyle traditionally used by black women as a protective style. After fans protested the image, Jenner removed the photo from her social media, but refused to address fans’ concerns directly.

In addition, some fans have accused Jenner of being a “hypocrite” for constantly posting photos and videos of her little daughter, Stormi, on social media, despite complaining in the past of her own childhood in the spotlight. .

“I still can’t understand Kylie,” said one reviewer. “She said many times that she didn’t like fame and that her mother put her in the spotlight at such a young age, but that she is low-key and does the exact same thing with Stormi.”

Ultimately, it seems that Jenner’s troubled status is a matter of opinion, as are most of the troubles involving the Kardashian-Jenner family.

