KOTOR Remake would include a big gameplay change to suit God of War

During the last PlayStation Showcase it was announced that a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was in development by Aspyr Media. Therefore, taking into account the good opinion that exists regarding this classic western RPG, the studio has a great responsibility on its hands, since it is not easy to find the balance between the novelty and the fidelity of the original title.

In the specific case of Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic remake It seems that, in terms of gameplay, they seek to offer a more modern experience for today’s gamer. This has been stated by the youtuber MrMattyPlays in one of his latest videos, in which he says that Aspyr will change the turn-based combat system of the BioWare title for real-time combat, taking inspiration from games like God of War and Nioh. It is worth mentioning that this statement does not seem to have been taken out of his sleeve, since he assures that it is what an anonymous source has confirmed. Will have to see.

The aforementioned youtuber also said that the game It will have several game modes and he speculated that some of them would seek to offer an experience similar to the original, just as you do Final Fantasy VII Remake with its classic mode. With this implementation, the player will be able to focus on making important decisions and looking for the best strategies, leaving a little more aside his ability at the controls when fighting.

Having said all this, it must be remembered that all this is nothing more than leaks and speculation, there is nothing confirmed at the moment. Of course, it does not seem very unreasonable to think that this will be the combat system chosen for the KOTOR remake.

The Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic remake will be available for PS5 and PC, but it doesn’t have a release date yet and It seems that it will take a long time to materialize any. What we can be sure of is that it comes a great time for Star Wars and video game fans, since the franchise currently has several projects in development by various studios, such as Quantic Dream and Massive Entertainment.

