Kim Kardashian appears with a rejuvenated face as a woman of 20 | Special: Instagram

The American socialite, Kim kardashian, published a series of poses through his social networks in which he appears with a visibly rejuvenated face dressed in a revealing monochrome outfit that revealed his charms.

Kim Kardashian delighted her millions of followers with her statuesque figure wearing a daring deep V-neck black bodysuit that she paired with flared ripped jeans and accessorized with pointed heels.

The Californian model and businesswoman from 41 years old She wasted her incomparable beauty and dramatic style, showing off her voluminous curly brown hair parted in the middle and earth-toned makeup that highlighted her tanned cheeks and full nude lips.

Kim Kardashian recently traveled on a private jet to the Bahamas with her boyfriend Pete davidson to enjoy a dream vacation in the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea and stayed at the exclusive Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club resort.

During their romantic getaway, the rapper and producer’s ex-wife, Kanye west, published red-hot poses in his official accounts from a paradisiacal beach in which he can see his hourglass figure tanning wearing a two-piece mini brown swimsuit.

Kim Kardashian met the 28-year-old American comedian during her participation in the television show “Saturday night Live” in October 2021 and although they have not confirmed their engagement, they have been caught on several occasions wasting honey.

Kim Kardashian is considered a benchmark in fashion and at the end of October 2021 she launched the capsule collection “Fendi x Skims” that unites the luxury of the Italian fashion firm Fendi with the innovation of its brand of underwear and shapewear Skims.

The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was honored for her pioneering talent in the brand category during the gala of the Innovators Awards 2021 of the Wall Street Journal magazine, held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, for the creation of his company Skim.

Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, and Kendall have been making headlines with their flamboyant and extravagant lifestyles since the hit reality show’s premiere. “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” that catapulted them to international fame.