Kendall Jenner dictates the way to wear the blazer this 2022

It is evident that Kendall jenner She has given a complete turn to her way of dressing, leaving aside the Kardashian DNA (tight dresses, strident colors and transparencies) to occupy one of the first positions among women who, due to their elegance, inspire us the most. The masculine aesthetic garments, the styling in neutral tones and the impeccable patterns are now the basis of the successful looks of the model, new muse of the coolest classic style.

We make zoom in his latest style in which he resorts to one of the favorite combinations of the French and, incidentally, tells us that the blazer XL be an absolute trend in 2022. Slightly oversize and with armed shoulders, Kendall has made this piece his hallmark. Although he tends to decontextualize it with sportswear, such as leggings, this time he has opted to combine it in the simplest and most effective way: with jeans.

Kendall Jenner’s look with an oversized jacket.Getty Images

XL BLAZER AND JEANS: THE INFALLIBLE UNIFORM

Few combinations are as effective as that of pair jeans with a jacket. A very Parisian style that was already a pioneer Jane birkin and now she has made Jeanne Damas her own. The Kendall Jenner’s latest look, always ready to dictate the trend, it ends up convincing us to resort to this combination. Yes, following specific coordinates.

Jeanne Ladies with the favorite uniform of the Parisians, straight jeans, ankle boots and a blazer.Getty Images

Add an extra trend to the look by choosing an oversize blazer with prominent shoulder pads. A simple resource that provides resounding.

Baggy jeans may be very fashionable, but few are as versatile as straight-leg jeans, a favorite of Parisian women because of how good they feel.

When choosing a garment to wear under the jacket, it is better that it be basic and in a neutral tone. You can go for a simple jumper or, like Kendall, play with layers by coordinating a tight shirt and a white shirt.

Although this combo admits many types of footwear, the model also gives a guide to the French style by choosing leather ankle boots finished in a square toe available in brands such as Rouje or The Kooples.

It may interest you