Keanu Reeves is about to star in his first television series

Keanu Reeves is reportedly in talks to join Leonardo DiCaprio on the Hulu series The Devil In The White City, produced by DiCaprio himself with Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Davisson and Stacey Sher.

The series will be a high-budget adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 novel of the same name. The devil in the white city tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose destinies were forever united by the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893. This is Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and meticulous architect who aspires to make his mark in the world, and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning physician who designed his own murderous pharmaceutical castle at the Exposition, creating a palace built to seduce, torture, and maim young girls.

If Keanu Reeves accepts the job, it will be his first starring role in a television project. The project has been in development since 2010, when Leonardo DiCaprio acquired the rights to adapt the novel.

Todd Field will direct the first two episodes of the miniseries, produced by Paramount TV Studios with ABC Signature and Appian Way. The adaptation will be signed by Sam Shaw.

Keanu Reeves is currently in theaters with his latest role with Matrix Resurrections, the fourth and final chapter of the science fiction saga.