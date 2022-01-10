Keanu Reeves’ incredible rocker and “biker” look at 57 years old

Keanu reeves It goes from low-key to nonstop global acclaim. And the premiere of “Matrix Resurrections” renewed the furor for the 57-year-old actor who seems the most vital star in Hollywood.

This is how it is seen in the last post Matrix images in which the actor returned to put on the lover’s suit motorcycles, with looks youthful and well rockers and “motoqueros”.

At 57, Keanu Reeves is one of the most popular and beloved actors in Hollywood. Photo: Instagram.

When the world was still moved by the news that Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his millionaire salary in the Matrix to benefit the fight against leukemia (in 1991 his younger sister was diagnosed with this type of cancer) the actor was already in another thing.

More precisely, Keanu Reeves was once again on a motorcycle, his irresistible passion. The actor who plays Neo in the saga of the Wachowski sisters loves them so much that, in addition to collecting them, he even has his own brand, called Arch Motorcycle, based in Hawtorne California.

The actor in his motorcycle lover outfit. Photo: Instagram.

In 2011, Reeves partnered with Gard Hollinger, one of the most prestigious engineers and preparers in the United States, to create this company dedicated to the artisanal creation of motorcycles tailor-made, luxury and high-performance.

Life on two wheels and far from the glamor of Hollywood finery is part of the unique charm generated by this popular actor, with a turbulent past and an astonishing present. Because he is almost 60 years old and looks younger and more vital than ever.

Keanu Reeves owns a valuable collection of motorcycles. Photo: Instagram.

Keanu Reeves lives between New York and Los Angeles, with little or no public life and within reach of the cameras and in a fairly “simple” way for his possibilities as a mega-movie.

But the weakness and celebrity quirk of the Canadian actor of Lebanese origin who also stars in the John Wick saga are the motorcycles.

Recently, he put on the suit of motorbike rider to get on a Vyrus 987, and tour the Ricardo Tormo de Cheste circuit, together with former Spanish World Cup rider Nico Terol.

Keanu Reeves “biker” with his Vyrus 987 manufactured by his own company. Photo: Instagram.

Since driving a motorcycle For the first time, at age 22 – while shooting a movie in Munich, Germany – Keanu Reeves felt love at first sight for them and today he is the bearer of an important collection of models in which stands out, among other jewels, a Ducati 998 original used in Matrix Reloaded.

The Vyrus 987 of his most recent star “biker” portrait was made in Italy, by special order and is considered the motorcycle lightest high-performance machine in the world.

Keanu Reeves’ youthful and vital look that amazes the world. Photo: Instagram.

“On motorcycle you are more vulnerable, so you play a lot, and I like that, “said the actor in an interview.” What attracts me to driving is the visceral part: the vibration, the sound, the wind … And it’s a great place to think , to feel, to escape. It is not good for my health to be away from motorcycles”.

Keanu Reeves first rode a motorcycle at age 22. Photo: Instagram.

As “The Matrix Resurrections” becomes a new cult film in which he stars, Keanu Reeves prepares to enter the series’ universe for the first time in “The Devil in the White City,” based on a novel by Erik Larson and produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio.