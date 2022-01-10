Katy Perry praises Aitana in their first video call together

The duet between Katy Perry and Aitana Ocaña was one of the musical surprises of last year, although, unfortunately, the singers could not meet in person. The recording of the remix of Resilient and his video clip was made separately due to the pandemic but yesterday, thanks to social networks, they could finally see their faces. The singers chatted in a live Instagram in which the Californian was full of compliments towards the former contestant of OT 2017.

Aitana had already announced it on her social networks hours before the video meeting. “I’m on the nerves, don’t take my English into account,” the Catalan wrote on her Twitter profile before receiving the video call from Katy Perry.

The virtual meeting is part of a proposal sponsored by Coca Cola with the slogan Open To Better which aims to encourage young people to get the best of themselves and to positively value the things that happen to them. The connection was announced earlier this week and fans of both artists were looking forward to seeing them united on the same screen.

And the day arrived. Katy Perry called Aitana and the two were chatting about various topics. The Californian revealed that her partner presented up to seven versions in Spanglish of the part of the song that she had to sing, something she wanted to thank her for.

Katy Perry, who dazzled at Joe Biden’s inauguration a week ago singing Fireworks By way of closing the act, he also admitted that he really wants to travel to Madrid and share the stage with Aitana. And it is that the American artist was full of compliments towards her.

Katy Perry admitted that Aitana’s eyes have a lot of truth, that she really liked how she conveyed in her songs and that she was a very talented young woman. Aitana, who could not hide her emotion when hearing her, could not help but thank her for the opportunity to have sung together.

The artists chatted about these difficult times as a result of the pandemic and what things they have learned to value: a hug, family reunions, kisses … The smallest things are, as Aitana said, the biggest things in reality. Katy Perry added that meditation had been helping her a lot to cope with the pandemic.

Before finishing, Katy Perry asked Aitana to send a message in Spanish to the entire Latino community that was following them live. And it is that the success of the talk was overwhelming, with peaks of up to 60,000 people connected at the same time in this unique and unrepeatable Instagram Live.