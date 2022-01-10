Kanye West wants to forget Kim Kardashian with his new girlfriend

Actress Julia Fox confirmed that she is Kanye West’s new girlfriend. She is 31 years old and he is 44. Photo: The Grosby Group

Kanye West apparently doesn’t want to give up on Kim Kardashian, but he’s getting a new girlfriend again. The rapper, who is now called Ye, seems to have a crush on Julia Fox, the Italian-American actress who has confirmed the romance.

The actress, who in Uncut Gems He impersonated Adam Sandler’s girlfriend, was in charge of telling all the details of their courtship, and in the first person, for the magazine Interview, He referred to the way he met the musician. It was on New Year’s Eve in Miami that Ye became the lama of the party, making the actress and her friends laugh and dance. Then, and in his words, “we decided to maintain energy and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play”. There, on Broadway, when they were enjoying the play they were caught by the paparazzi. From there the musician and the actress went to eat at Carbone, her favorite restaurant. But Kim Kardashian’s ex had more surprises for her: She filled the hotel room with a whole array of wardrobes. “It was any girl’s dream come true. It was like a true Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got everything ready on time … who does something like that for a second date? Or for the first! ”, Recalled the 31-year-old artist, dazzled by the attentions of her new love.

At the venue, West ´invented´ a photographic session, which according to Julia’s words, loved those present in the restaurant, who, although they did not participate, encouraged them all the time. Fox, who also declared a month ago, a fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality show of Kim, her boyfriend’s ex, is looking forward to her new relationship. “I don’t know where things are going, but if this is any indication of the future, I love the journey.”

Kim’s rival?

Julia Fox is an actress, mother, and fashion expert. She was married to pilot Peter Artemiev and has a one-year-old son, Valentino. For his work on the film in which he shared credits with Adam Sandler, he was nominated at the 2019 Gotham Awards in the Newcomer Actor category. He published two photography books, Symptomatic of a Relationship Gone Sour: Heartburn / Nausea Y PTSD.