Kanye West is shooting NEW music video with Cardi B and this is all we know

In the last few months, Kanye west He has given enough to talk to the media and Internet users due to his musical releases, the end of his relationship with Kim Kardashian, a new beginning with Julia Fox and now for a possible music video that he would record alongside Cardi B.

Last Friday, January 7, through his official Instagram account, Kanye west He published the photo of a contract in which it is possible to see that he concluded a collaboration with Gap and Balenciaga, two fashion brands with which he has already worked in the past.

With this, the rapper has raised expectations about his next projects and very soon we could enjoy a new music video in alliance with Cardi B.

Kanye West prepares collaboration with Cardi B

According to information from Page Six, Kanye west and the interpreter of “WAP” are in talks to film a video clip in a physical store owned by Balenciaga.

The source reports that the filming could happen sometime next week. This after he was seen twice visiting the premises, first, shopping on New Year’s Eve and later accompanied by Future, who could also be joined in the following days. Cardi B.

At the moment it is unknown if it is a music video for a song by Kanye west or for a release by the rapper who previously announced that she would be working on a new record production in 2022.

Do you expect the collaboration of Kanye west Y Cardi B? Leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information on your favorite artists.