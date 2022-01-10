Justin Lin, director of ‘Fast & Furious 10’, joked with Paul Walker about the end of the saga

At the moment Universal has planned the Theatrical release of ‘Fast & Furious 10’ for April 7, 2023, so the film crew I would already be immersed in production of a farewell that has been discussed behind the scenes for years. It is now revealed by Justin Lin, a veteran of the saga and also director of said next film, which will have to close without one of its most important characters.

Paul Walker’s shadow has been lengthened since the actor died in a car accident, leaving the franchise without co-star Brian that, along with Vin Diesel’s Toretto, gave packaging to the matter.

Since the seventh installment, which took the chestnuts out of the fire with a mixture of digital retouching and scenes shot by the interpreter’s brothers, ‘Fast & Furious’ has continued its journey without a Walker that everyone misses a lot. Lin reminds him again talking about how they are designing the ending., some last adrenaline throws about which he already spoke at the time with the aforementioned actor.

“In 2008 with Paul, we started, I think it was during a dinner in Mexico, [empezamos a hablarlo], he asked ‘well, what would the final movie be?’ And we discussed it“recalls Lin in statements to Insider.

“We got to say that we were going to make a short, a comedy titled ‘Fast 68’ and it was to be Brian O’Connor with his walker. We were kidding, sure, but we made the whole movie “.

“When Vin [Diesel] He finally said, ‘Let’s do it,’ I felt like, ‘Wow.’ There is an additional layer because this conversation has been going on for more than 10 years. And, when we started, Paul was a big part of that conversation. I really wanted to do that justice“.

Without hobbs

The confrontation between Diesel, patriarch of ‘Fast & Furious’, and Dwayne Johnson, actor who plays Hobbs in the saga, has been going back and forth for years.

The last one, yes, seems to end all hope around the possibility of Johnson’s character returning for the main franchise closing. “I told him directly that I will not return to the saga”, This actor recently stated in response to Diesel’s request, who was trying to bring positions closer together.

“The recent publication of Vin was an example of his manipulation. We had talked about it months before and came to a clear understanding. “.