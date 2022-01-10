Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of being a liar

The conflict between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, seems to be going on and on. Now, the actor’s lawyers accuse her of being a liar. Find out why!

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have long been public enemies. After the request to annul his ex-wife’s counterclaim has been rejected, the actor also keeps his guard up in the conflict that began in 2017. While the interpreter does not have a good time, his lawyers managed to find a fact that may further damage the actress’s reputation: they denounce that she lied to a children’s hospital.

After the separation of the couple, Amber Heard publicly declared that she was going to donate the seven million dollars that corresponded to her. He announced that one half would go to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the other half would go to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. However, advocates for Johnny Depp investigated and found that the promise was never kept.

The broken promise

According to the renowned Daily Mail, the heads of the sanitarium sent a letter in 2019 to ask Amber Heard if she would keep her word because in her records there was a donation, but it was about $ 100,000. This figure, clearly, was very far from the 3.5 million that it indicated at first. Regarding the ACLU, it declined to disclose whether or not it received the money. Therefore, Johnny Depp’s attorneys would be correct with the information and the allegation made.

Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, the actress’s lawyer, did not specify the figures that her client donated, but indicated that she intends to complete the seven million. The lawyer maintained that she still could not do so due to the expenses she incurred in the conflict with her ex-husband after the divorce.