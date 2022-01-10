Jennifer Aniston doesn’t understand internet trolls

Actress Jennifer Aniston has suffered in her own flesh the media harassment, especially on the subject of motherhood. In a recent interview for ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the protagonist of ‘Friends’ described as “painful and unpleasant” the pregnancy rumors that some media led in recent years.

Some media speculated about Jennifer Aniston’s motherhood, and assured that the actress had decided to prioritize her career over having children and starting a family with her first husband, Brad Pitt, to whom she was married from 2000 to 2005.. Ten years later, she married Justin Theroux, whom she divorced in 2017, a stage in which there was also talk of a potential pregnancy.

“I used to take it all very personally: the pregnancy rumors and the assumption of: ‘Oh, she chose the career over the children (…) but they have no idea what happens to me personally, medically, why can’t I … Can I have children? They don’t know anything, and it was really painful and unpleasant, ”said the actress.

Jennifer Aniston stars on the cover of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ with a black and white photograph, in which she shows her beauty in a halo of immense happiness, looking gorgeous with a mini top in ‘total white’ from Fendi, a set of palazzo-style trousers at the waist and the fine bra over which her blonde locks fall. She wears a Saint Laurent pendant necklace, complete with a Cartier watch and rings.

The interpreter of ‘Rachel Green’ also criticized Internet users for turning social networks into a newspaper, which they use to harass and invent rumors about artists. “What the tabloid and media did with people’s personal lives back then, ordinary people are doing now with social media. It’s almost as if the media handed the sword to any Joe. Schmo sitting behind a computer screen to be a troll or whatever they call him and harass people in the comment sections. I wonder what they will get excited about, “added Aniston.

“Am I still having twins? (…) Am I still going to be a mother at 52? ”Jennifer Aniston asked, clearly alluding to the countless publications that speculated about her supposed pregnancy. In addition, the actress said that men are not asked the same questions as women.

“Men can marry as many times as they want, they can marry young women in their twenties or thirties; women are not allowed. It’s as if the media has given the reins to anyone sitting behind a computer and given them the power to be a troll. I don’t know why there is so much cruelty in our society. The gossip magazines did it then, ordinary people do it now ”, emphasized the actress.

Although he admits that he has been affected by trolls and rejects the media harassment about his motherhood, Jennifer Aniston has had a successful film career and has managed to position herself with her program ‘The Morning Show’, which earned her an Emmy nomination and a SAG Award.