Jason Alexander, Britney Spears’ first husband, arrested for stalking

Jason Alexander, Britney Spears’ first husband, has again had a run-in with the law. Alexander, 40, was arrested on December 30 for allegedly violating a restraining order, and which has caused him to end up in the Williamson County prison, in Tennessee (United States) accused of violating said restraining order , in addition to various charges for repeat harassment.





His bail was fixed at $ 30,000, which he has already deposited with the court and which granted him freedom last Tuesday, January 4, as confirmed Us Weekly, which also reveals that Alexander will have to stand trial on February 17.

Jason Alexander, 40, was Britney Spears’ first husband. Instagram / Jason Alexander

This is not the first problem Jason Alexander has with the law. Last January 2021, Britney Spears’ ex-husband was arrested for driving under the influence of illegal substances, as well as for possession, use and distribution of drugs. In August of last year, he was arrested again for attempting to break into the Transportation Security Agency (TSA) security zone at the Nashville airport. Both cases remain open and pending trial.

A fleeting marriage

Jason Alexander made headlines around the world on January 3, 2004, when he married Britney Spears, his childhood friend, during a night out at a Las Vegas casino. The marriage was rather fleeting, as the artist’s parents ended the abrupt union just 55 hours later, at which point it was annulled. Despite having been the result of a night full of alcohol and bad decisions, Alexander has always maintained that he never wanted to separate from the singer, and that it was the artist’s team that forced him to move away from her and break that relationship under deceit.

Jason Alexander and Britney Spears were married at 4 a.m. on January 3, 2004, in Las Vegas, after a heated night out. Third parties

“They told me that if I signed the annulment they would let us continue our relationship, and that if we felt like getting married in six months, they would let us celebrate a proper wedding,” Alexander revealed last summer on the podcast. Toxic: The Britney Spears Story, “I had no reason to believe otherwise, I thought they were telling the truth. They let us have phone contact and I thought they would let us continue talking and get married in the future ”. According to Alexander, after the cancellation, the artist’s team changed her phone number and reported all contact with Alexander.

Britney met Sam Asghari in 2016, and the two are planning to get married this year. instagram / britneyspears

However, Alexander also assured that they have resumed contact following the release of Britney from her legal guardianship. Of course, there will be no option to resume their relationship on a sentimental level, first due to the multiple problems with Alexander’s law, and, more importantly, because the artist has just committed to marry the actor Sam Asghari, her partner for more than five years.

