ITunes ranking in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Sunday, January 9

one. Dune

The son of a noble family tries to get revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

two. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

3. The last survivor

After civilization succumbs to a deadly pandemic and his wife is killed, a special forces soldier abandons his duty and becomes a hermit in the Nordic desert. Years later, an injured woman appears on his doorstep. She escaped from a laboratory and her pursuers believe that her blood is the key to a worldwide cure. He hesitates to get involved, but all doubts are pushed aside when he discovers that his pursuer is none other than Commander Stone, the man who murdered his wife a few years ago.

Four. Dangerous

A reformed sociopath heads to a remote island after his brother’s death. Shortly after his arrival, the island comes under siege by a deadly gang of mercenaries and when he discovers his role in the disappearance of his brother, he embarks on a tireless quest for revenge.

5. Charm

“Encanto” tells the story of the Madrigal, an extraordinary family that lives in a magical house in a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia hidden in a “Encanto”. The magic of Charm has blessed each child in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal. To everyone except Mirabel, who wishes to be as special as the rest of her family. But when the magic that surrounds the Charm is in jeopardy, Mirabel decides that she, the only Madrigal without any kind of unique gift, may be the only hope for her exceptional family.

6. Question of blood

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims not to have committed. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove the innocence of his daughter.

7. Brooklyn Sevillanas

Ana is a young Sevillian fed up with her family and the troubled neighborhood in which they live. Everything will get worse when her mother, to avoid eviction, decides to trick an agency into taking Ariel Brooklyn, an African-American student from a wealthy family, into her house in exchange for 700 euros. Despite their differences and the grotesque situations caused by fraud, Ana and Ariel will be forced to live under the same roof. And it is already known that the touch makes affection.

8. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

9. Criminal Saints

Prequel to the acclaimed series “The Sopranos,” focused on the youth of New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano. The film’s script was written by David Chase, the creator of the HBO original series and also director of the independent drama “Not Fade Away.”

10. Weather

Thriller about a family that, while on vacation in a tropical paradise, discovers that the secluded beach chosen to relax for a few hours is making them age rapidly … reducing their entire lives to a single day.

