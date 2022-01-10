ITunes ranking in Peru: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Sunday, January 9

Nothing is more boring than that endless search for movies on your favorite streaming platform.

one. No time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond finds himself enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

3. Sings!

Buster is a koala who owns and runs a great theater that is going through a very delicate time. To fix the situation and regain lost glory, he will organize the world’s largest singing contest, which attracts crowds of animals seeking to become stars. Among them we find a joker and arrogant mouse, a teenage elephant who has stage fright, a sow suffering from stress due to her litter of 25 piglets, a young gorilla from a gangster family and a porcupine who has her own rock band. alternative.

Four. I’m legend

Year 2012. Robert Neville is the last man alive on Earth, but he is not alone. The other human beings have turned into night mutants called “Darkseekers” and all crave to drink their blood. During the day he lives in a state of alert, like a hunter and searches for the undead while they sleep; but at night he must hide from them and wait for the dawn. This nightmare began three years ago: Neville was a brilliant scientist, but he could not prevent the spread of a terrible virus created by man. He has survived because he is immune to the virus; Every day he sends radio messages in the hope that there will be other survivors, but it is useless. The only thing you can do is find a formula that allows you to use your immune blood to restore their nature to men. But he is at a disadvantage and time is running out.

5. Scooby!

With hundreds of solved cases and shared adventures, Scooby and the gang face the greatest and most challenging mystery of all time: a plot to free the ghost dog Cerberus into the world. As they compete to stop this global dog shortage, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone could have imagined.

6. Question of blood

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims not to have committed. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

7. The glow

Jack Torrance moves, along with his wife and son, to the impressive Overlook Hotel in Colorado to take care of its maintenance during the winter season, when it is closed and isolated by the snow. His idea is to write his novel while taking care of the facilities during those long and lonely winter months, but since his arrival at the hotel, Jack begins to suffer from disturbing personality disorders, at the same time that various phenomena begin to occur in the place paranormal.

8. UNCLE operation

Cold War, 1960s. It tells the adventures of two secret agents who are more alike than you think: Napoleon Solo, from the CIA, and Illya Kuryakin, from the KGB. Both are forced to forget their differences and form a team whose mission will be to put an end to a mysterious international criminal organization that seeks to destabilize the fragile balance of power caused by the proliferation of nuclear weapons. The daughter of a missing German scientist is the key to infiltrating the organization, finding the scientist, and preventing a world catastrophe.

9. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, balancing his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down the bad guys and in high school with the person he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her, staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will turn around for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while uncovering new clues about his past.

10. CODA

Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of a family of deaf people. At 17, he works in the morning with his parents and brother in Gloucester, Massachusetts, before going to class, trying to keep his fishing business afloat. Eager to find new hobbies, Ruby decides to try her luck in her high school choir, where she discovers not only a latent passion for singing, but also a strong physical attraction for the person with whom she performs duets. Her enthusiastic teacher (Eugenio Derbez) sees something special in her and encourages her to think about the possibility of entering music school, something that would force her to have to make a decision regarding her future: either her studies, or his family.

