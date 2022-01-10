ITunes ranking in Argentina: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Sunday, January 9

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of iTunes we usually go easy and aim for what’s new.

But there is life beyond, as this platform of streaming offers us to its subscribers a list with its 10 most popular productions in Argentina, so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen. See what others are watching and enjoy the content with better quality. We’ll tell you then:

one. No time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond finds himself enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

3. The Williams method

Biopic about Richard Williams, a father unavailable to discouragement who helped raise two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, two athletes who would end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Richard had a very clear vision of the future of his daughters and using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the olympus of sport, turning them into legendary icons.

Four. Ghostbusters: Beyond

A single mother and her two children go to live in a small town where they will discover their connection to the origins of the Ghostbusters and the secret legacy that their grandfather has left them.

5. Question of blood

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims not to have committed. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

6. The green knight

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the namesake Green Knight, a gigantic emerald skin.

7. Sings!

Buster is a koala who owns and runs a great theater that is going through a very delicate time. To fix the situation and regain lost glory, he will organize the world’s largest singing contest, which attracts crowds of animals seeking to become stars. Among them we find a joker and arrogant mouse, a teenage elephant who has stage fright, a sow suffering from stress due to her litter of 25 piglets, a young gorilla from a gangster family and a porcupine who has her own rock band. alternative.

8. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, balancing his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down the bad guys and in high school with the person he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her, staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will turn around for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while uncovering new clues about his past.

9. Matrix Reloaded

The machines advance unstoppably towards Zion in their quest to destroy all humanity and all the ships prepare for the hard battle. Neo along with Morpheus and Trinity look for the path of the chosen one within the Matrix to defeat the machines and they encounter unexpected difficulties: agent Smith has returned and not only that, other programs within the Matrix will try to end his mission. Meanwhile Neo will have to adapt to real life and the fame of being the chosen one.

10. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

The second part of the final battle between the forces of good and evil. The game has never been so dangerous and no one is safe. The time for the final confrontation between Harry Potter and Lord Voldemort is approaching. It all ends here …

