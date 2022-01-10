It will take 500 hours to fully complete Dying Light 2

Here comes an interesting message related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case of Dying Light 2.

In the text that we leave you below, those responsible for the title share how this delivery needs “at least 500 hours” to complete. It is undoubtedly a somewhat exorbitant figure, especially when seeing how it is compared with the time it takes to walk from Warsaw to Madrid.

However, the developers have already clarified that this figure corresponds to 100% of the game and is aimed at completists. In some interviews, Techland has confirmed that the story will last about 20 hours.

We leave you with his words:

500 hours are related to maximizing the game: finishing all missions, endings and exploring all parts of the world, but a normal player must finish the story + side missions and explore quite a bit in less than 100 hours. So don’t worry!

Dying Light 2

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, which is scheduled to premiere on February 4, 2022 as a cloud version on Nintendo Switch, at this link.

In Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Cloud Version, users will have to master parkour and strategic combat to survive in this brutal open-world RPG. They can explore alone or in the company of up to three other players in online cooperative mode. It’s time to unravel the dark secrets of those in power by day, and loot the lairs of the infected by night. The fate of the City will depend on which side the players choose. Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Cloud Version is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 4, 2022. A free trial will be available the same day.

