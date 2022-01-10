“It was horrible”: Ben Affleck says filming Justice League was “the worst experience”

Ben Affleck reflects on the most unhappy moment of his career: filming Justice league.

The 2017 superhero movie, directed by Zack Snyder, starred Ben Affleck as Batman alongside Henry Cavill, Amy Adams and Gal Gadot.

In the film, Gadot’s Batman and Wonder Woman recruit The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg after Superman’s death to save the world from the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons.

In a comprehensive new interview on Los Angeles Times, Affleck said: “It was really Justice league the lowest point for me ”.

“It was a bad experience due to a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce [de Jennifer Garner], being away too long, conflicting agendas, and then Zack’s personal tragedy [la hija de Snyder, Autumn, murió por suicidio en 2017] and the new shoot ”.

“It was just the worst experience. It was horrible. It was all I didn’t like about this. It became the moment where I thought, ‘I’m not going to keep doing this.’ It’s not even about that Justice league it was so bad. Because it could have been anything. “

After Justice league, Affleck was going to direct and star The batman, which would have been his first time playing DC’s Dark Knight in a solo movie. However, in early 2017, he stepped back as a director and sought treatment for alcoholism. Two years later, he officially left the project.

Cast of Justice league (Warner Bros)

When talking about this decision, he mentions: “I looked [a The Batman] And I thought, ‘I’m not going to be happy doing this. The person who does this should love him. ‘ You’re always supposed to want these things, and I probably would have loved to do it at 32 or something like that. “

“But it was the point where I started to realize that it’s not worth it. It’s a wonderful benefit to reorient and recalibrate your priorities, and once I started to be more about the experience, I felt more at ease. “

In another part of the interview, Affleck talked about Jennifer Lopez and the viral meme “Sad affleck”.