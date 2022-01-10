“It transformed the night into day”: A “spectacular” fireball flies over southern Spain (VIDEO)

The fireball, coming from a comet, entered the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of about 150,000 kilometers per hour.

The meteor detection systems of the SMART project, of the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC), in Spain, recorded at dawn this Sunday a “spectacular” fireball flying over the south of the Iberian country, and the video of the phenomenon has been shared on YouTube.



In the recording, which offers up to four different angles of the astronomical event that was sighted by several locals, it is observed how the bolide falls and, in full descent, generates a strong light that illuminates much of the night sky.

“It was so bright that, for an instant, it transformed night into day,” explained astrophysicist José María Madiedo, member of the IAA-CSIC and researcher responsible for the SMART project. “Due to its high luminosity, higher than that of the full Moon, it could be seen from most of the country,” he added.

Likewise, the expert indicated that it is a “meteoroid”, that is, a rock that crossed the Earth’s orbit, coming from a comet, detailing that it entered the atmosphere of our planet at a speed of about 150,000 kilometers per hour.

Because he did it so abruptly, it turned incandescent and became a ball of fire at an altitude of approximately 104 kilometers above the west of the province of Malaga. From there it advanced towards the northwest, crossed the provinces of Cádiz and Seville and, finally, it became extinct at an altitude of about 31 kilometers, almost above the town of Marchena. Total, rran a distance estimated of 100 kilometers.

It is not the first time that this type of event has been recorded in Spain. Last July, a fireball was sighted that lasted only a few seconds and ended with a “huge explosion.” A month later, a similar phenomenon was detected over the east of the Spanish province of Cuenca, in Castilla-La Mancha.

