Intimacies of the scene that Tom Hanks filmed as a guest star in the 1883 series

If fans of Yellowstone were excited for the premiere (this Monday by Flow, for Paramount + customers) of 1883, the prequel to the Western series, that excitement increased when the news broke that this new series has an exceptional guest star: This is Tom Hanks, who appears in the second episode of the first season, playing the role of General George Mead.

What is 1883 about



1883 You will trace the humble origins of the Dutton clan, dating back to their 19th century journey from Texas to Montana. Here the events that led the Duttons to reclaim the land that would later become the Yellowstone Ranch will be narrated.

The series, created by Taylor Sheridan, the same mastermind behind the original series, will show how, in the midst of difficulties, pitfalls and risks, this family managed to get out of poverty and obtain their vast and prosperous ranch.

Sam Elliott (a Western veteran known for Buffalo girls Y Tombstone) plays Shea Brennan, leader of the expedition to unknown lands.



“1883” is the prequel series to Yellowstone.

He is joined by James Dutton (Tim McGraw), great-great-grandfather of the character played by Kevin Costner in the original series, whose fourth season has just premiered. Faith Hill will be the matriarch, Margaret Dutton.

They embark on a journey west across the Great Plains. They will be joined by their children, played by Audie Rick and Isabel May: the latter’s voice-over is the series narrator.

The role of Tom Hanks

The two-time Oscar winner appears at the beginning of the second episode. In a flashback, James Dutton is seen after the Battle of Antietam, from the American Civil War. In it, Dutton, dressed in a Confederate uniform, wanders the carnage that left the battlefield before being accosted by Union soldiers.

While the timing certainly doesn’t bode well for Dutton (who, as it turns out from the narrative, was held in a Union prison during the war), it is finally closing in on him. a three-star Union general (as the Northern side was known), played by Hanks. The general offers emotional support to his enemy amidst the turmoil of war.



Tom Hanks, special guest in 1883, prequel to Yellowstone.

The Battle of Antietam was one of the bloodiest of the American Civil War. There, the very ancestor of the powerful Montana family nearly lost his life.

According to the specialized medium Deadline, Hanks’ character was inspired by the real life of General George Meade. The actor of Forrest Gump filmed his scene in a single day, in late September 2021, outside of Weatherford, Texas. Also reportedly It won’t be the only stellar surprise to appear in the first season of 1883.

Why does Hanks appear

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are longtime friends with the stars of 1883, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who are also a couple in real life.

“You never want to ruin a scene when you have Tom Hanks there with you.”, declared McGraw to the specialized media Cinemablend. “He’s a great guy. We’ve been friends for a long time. Rita, his wife, and Faith are best friends, and Tom and I have been friends for 25 years.”

The country music actor and singer added, “I knew there was that role, and I called him up and said: ‘Would you be interested in making a cameo appearance on this show we’re doing?’ And he told me: ‘Tell me when to be there’, and it just appeared. “



As if they were the bride and groom before a wedding, McGraw and Hanks did not see each other that day before filming their scene together.. “He didn’t want to see what he looked like. And he didn’t want to see how I looked, because we know each other so well,” McGraw explained.

“So when he walked on set, it was quite magical. And when he put his hand on my shoulder in that scene, you could feel the weight of the world between us with what had happened. It was a pretty heavy scene. “

Rest of the cast

In addition to McGraw, the cast includes Billy Bob Thornton (Fargo), Sam Elliott (The Ranch), Faith Hill, Isabel May (Young sheldon) and LaMonica Garrett (Designated Survivor). According to Sheridan himself, Hanks will not be the only special guest who will cross paths with the protagonists. We will have to wait to reveal the new surprises.