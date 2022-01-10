Index – FOMO – Is life writing the reality of the Kardashian family now?

to keeping up with the Kardashians The series debuted in 2007, and their mere presence was enough to keep the notorious family members above the fictional waters of popular media. kris jenner wrapped the strings to perfection, making everyone who was important to him a billion dollars.

Sure, Mamager is still trying to regulate this and that, but there are things it has no control over. Such was the tragedy at Atroworld last year, directed by Kanye West, and then the behavior of Tristan Thompson, a notorious woman, that it really culminated earlier this year.

kanye west novel

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are still married in the role to this day, although the celebrity recently found happiness in Pete Davidson’s comedic side, which is probably why the court recently urged to ditch. from his former master’s last name. The rapper allegedly seized a home against celebrities who wanted to flee, but the road so far has been bumpy.

The troubles began during the US presidential campaign, when the rapper, incidentally, attempted to write himself down in US history with less than greater success. During the campaign, for example, he revealed that if he had moved her, his first child would not have been born. All this crying. Her Twitter career was also memorable, making various members of the Kardashian family a laughingstock, with Kylie Jenner, for example, writing, with her lofty simplicity, that she smells bad. He later eliminated it and then walked away from his wife. Kim Kardashian then rolled every stone to save the marriage, but the rapper was reportedly not particularly open about it, which is why the celebrity eventually realized there was no chance to continue. However, she decided to keep her old teacher’s name and then unexpectedly took the stage in a wedding dress at the presentation of Kanye West’s new album. At the time, many rightly believed that the two had met.

The story eventually turned out different, as the rapper was supposedly resting on Irina Sheik’s lap, and after this relationship ended, he hung out with a model named Vinteria. Also during this time, Kim Kardashian found love in comedian Pete Davidson. It was as if he had started something on the rapper, with Kanye West publicly asking his ex to contact him, saying that was what the man himself wanted.

Soon, the rapper stood out with an actress named Julia Fox, with whom he seems to have really developed something. Fox said that day dear A complete set of clothes Who can choose between them surprised him before his date, and pictures of his caresses were also taken. Another curiosity is that despite the rapper’s supposed new relationship, he has bought a house against Kim Kardashian, although it may be because he wants to live close to his children.

Astrworld tragedy

One of the biggest scandals of 2021 was the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Travis Scott’s party claimed ten lives, including children among the victims. While the rapper was on stage, his audience begged that they blow up the show, but they didn’t stop even when medical staff had just picked up an unconscious festival goer.

Some defended Scott, saying he couldn’t see or hear anything while standing on stage, but most found his behavior outrageous, and they weren’t so believing that anyone whispered in his ear that there was too much trouble. It didn’t help her judge that after finishing her show, she rushed to Drake’s next party right away, just as she finally did with the tragedy. Introduced in December interview Thinking about what happened for the first time and stating in the past that he does not know what is happening in the audience and wants to prevent it in the future, he did not stop adding that

Well yeah, you know, I’m the face of the festival. I’m an artist. So yeah, the media wants to paint me all over the place.

The aforementioned ruling was like burning oil and did not affect the public or the families of the victims. 750 thousand Playcostly compensation Complaining him and the regulators, there are currently a large number of lawsuits pending against him.

By the way, after that tragedy, the rapper’s pregnant girlfriend’s Instagram page also remained silent for more than a month. Kylie Jenner’s posts are a pretty serious source of income, with each of her posts proving an amount you wouldn’t make in other years, but the family had to say goodbye to that money during that time. It is unknown if he made this decision himself or if his team suggested it to him, but several people excluded him because he was also present at the concert and also recorded a lot of videos from the VIP box, so it is not that I can not believe that it have seen nothing. There could be something about this, as Kylie deleted all that kind of content, but later claimed that she didn’t see how much trouble there was.

This tragedy was something no one expected, but it put the infamous family in a somewhat awkward position. It had a negative effect not only on his income but also on his reputation.

Notorious dining room

Tristan Thompson has been destroying her idyllic family life for a long time, yet Khloe Kardashian has been with her for a while, clinging to the father of her child despite cheating on her many times, including when she was pregnant with her little girl. . The flavor of the story is that during his relationship with the basketball player jordyn woodsall, Kylie Jenner has also been playing games with her patriotic friend, and while she has tried to be honest in the past, the Kardashian clan has publicly insulted her for a while. The strange thing is that Chloe still went back to her partner, who in fact still couldn’t stay single.

Recently Paternity Test showed that while Tristan Thompson was dating his younger sister Kardashian, he was having an affair with a trainer named Maralie Nichols, and their relationship was fruitful. The basketball player apologized to Khloe on his Instagram post the other day, but he probably won’t weigh them all anymore.

Today, the paternity test results showed that Maralie Nichols’ baby is mine too. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to raising our son together as a friend. I sincerely apologize to anyone who has offended or disappointed in these times, both in public and in private. Chloe, you don’t deserve it. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation you caused. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions have nothing to do with the way I see you. I have great respect and love for you. It doesn’t matter what you think. I’m so sorry again

recognition appeared.

By the way, the son of Marali Nichols was not a great pleasure for the basketball player at first. He allegedly asked the woman to hand over the fetus to him and also told her that he would rather withdraw to forget that he could extort money from him. The coach didn’t like it much, so he wrote his own opinion on his Instagram, adding that Kylie Jenner was sleeping with rapper Drake, only that Tristan Thompson didn’t have enough blood in her pussy to tell Travis Scott.

After the confession, the coach also issued communication, in which he wrote that he had no doubts that the basketball player was the father of his son. In any case, he did not discuss Thompson’s plan to raise the boy together, especially since he recently sued for sole custody.

To People By the way, Khloe stated that after the accident broke out, Khloe finally decided to leave her relationship with the athlete and move on in hopes of a better future and a loving partner.

Also sure, Kim Kardashian didn’t find Miley Cyrus’s new song funny, as the singer sang that she wanted to film one in Staten Island, just like Pete and Kim recently. Tonight’s show-In December, after which the celebrity also hit the follow button on Instagram. It is not yet known how all this will affect the relationship of the spouses.

What will 2022 achieve?

2022 is sure to bring something new to the notorious family as well. Kim and Pete may take their relationship to a new level, but they may end up saying goodbye to each other. Kourtney Kardashian may be walking down the aisle with Travis Baker, and Kylie Jenner will soon give birth to her second child, with Travis Scott as a co-star. While certain parts of their lives have gotten out of hand as they paused to talk about their feelings on a show in and behind a mamagger tirelessly pulling strings and pulling strings, they better take control, with the blessing of Kris Jenner, of course.

(Cover photo: kris jenner Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, North West, Caitlyn Jenner, and Kylie Jenner on February 11, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Yeezy Season 3