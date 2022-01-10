In honor of Leonardo DiCaprio they name a new species of tropical tree

Leonardo Dicaprio He is one of the most beloved and favorite Hollywood stars of the public all over the world. Films like “Titanic”, “The Revenant”, “The Man in the Iron Mask” or “The Wolf of Wall Street” have left us delighted with his performance and always wanting to see more of him.

To his credit, DiCaprio has an Oscar, a BAFTA and three Golden Globes, to mention only the most important awards. But now one more is added to his recognition list as the Royal Botanic Kew Gardens, London and the National Herbarium of Cameroon they have named a new species of tropical tree in his honor.

It’s about nothing more and less than the “Uvariopsis dicaprio” which comes from the Ebo forest in Cameroon. A tropical tree that is incorporated into the list of new spices for 2022. This is because it has wanted to recognize Leonardo’s support as environmental activist in that area.

In August 2020, DiCaprio proclaimed himself before the logging concession in the Ebo forests.

“The Ebo forest of Cameroon, and all the amazing animals that live there, are in trouble. This includes forest elephants, gorillas, chimpanzees and many others. Let’s help #SaveEboForest,” the actor tweeted in August 2020.

It would later cause the Cameroonian government to revoke the logging concession in the region. One of the researchers and scientists who named the tree species after DiCaprio commented on how grateful they were for the actor’s support and explained the reason for this recognition.

“We greatly appreciate the support that Leo gave us in the campaign to protect Ebo last year, so it seemed appropriate to honor him in this way, naming a unique species from this forest, in his honor,” said Martin Cheek, RBG scientist. Kew.

It is also commented that “uvariopsis dicaprio” is a species that is critically endangered because it resides in an unprotected forest habitat, therefore, it is exposed to dangers such as logging and mining.

Leonardo DiCaprio has worked openly in defense of the environment throughout his career. Well, at the age of 24, he created the foundation that bears his name in favor of protecting the last wild places on Earth. This foundation supports more than 35 innovative conservation projects around the world that protect fragile ecosystems and key species.

