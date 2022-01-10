In Chile they advance what would be the response of Colo-Colo to Club América by Pablo Solari

In Chile they anticipate what would be the response that the Eagles of America would receive to the alleged first offer by Pablo Solari.

Brian Ocampo it is already history in the Stove Soccer of the MX League. But that does not mean that the interest of Santiago Solari for having a right winger who can include his attack front in the America club. Because, Pablo Solari of Colo-Colo appeared as one of the options to satisfy the insistent request of the Indiecito.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO CLOSING 2022 +

In this regard, several versions have already circulated. The first through am.mx, a portal that reported that the institution cream blue It has already issued a formal offer for the element in question, for 80 percent of the pass, a percentage that, coincidentally, the Chilean team acquired in the early hours of 2022 when it executed the purchase clause that was part of the assignment contract signed with the Cordoba Workshop Club.

But that is not all. According to Encancha.com, Colo-Colo, in front of the first transcended, would already have a response ready for the proposal of the Eagles of America, which would have been for a sum greater than 1.3 million dollars, a figure that was disbursed by the Cacique days ago to take over most of the token of Pablo Solari.

However, the answer would be negative and the reasons would be mainly sports. According to the site mentioned above, the cast that commands Gustavo Quinteros concentrates on winning the final of the Chilean Super Cup to Catholic University and in being protagonists in the next edition of the Libertadores Cup, objectives for which the 20-year-old forward is very much taken into account.

In any case, the Ordinary Assembly of the MX League determined that the deadline for registering footballers only expires on February 1, so in the Nest they still have enough room to negotiate and try to persuade the position, in rigid theory, taken by the authorities of the whole colocolino.