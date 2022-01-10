In a dress with a low cut Selena Gómez shines again

Although his relationship too complicated with Justin Bieber left her looking devastated and going through various health and emotional issues at the same time, Selena Gomez has returned more imposing than ever, recovers the shine that love turned off and she looks like a queen in a low-cut dress with bows with which he got good reviews.

That adolescent love that she had with the Canadian Justin Bieber, left a Selena Gomez unrecognizable and experiencing many setbacks, but that is finally history and part of her past that she no longer wants even a shadow to exist, the singer has recovered the brightness that that relationship turned off and lets see gorgeous with a dress with low neckline and bows.

The singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist (to mention some of her multiple talents), had a love relationship that many remember, she is next to the controversial interpreter Justin Bieber, forming one of the most complex couples that showed their differences and not so good times spent together.

In a low-cut dress and bows, Selena Gómez recovers the shine that love turned off her. Photo: Instagram.



Selena Gómez had an unhealthy relationship with Justin Bieber from 2010 to 2018, of course, with many interruptions, they loved each other, left and returned, throughout these years being a couple and in their moments of conflict, the American had several mood swings, she did not look happy or content.

In addition to dealing with this relationship and that feeling of love towards Bieber, the interpreter of “Love You Like A Love Sing” also faced other battles, such as anxiety attacks and the effects of the Lupus disease, which led her to undergo to a kidney transplant, but all that only remains as marks of battles won.

Time has passed and Selena Gómez resurfaced from the ashes, this 2022 began with the right foot still enjoying the success of her album “Rare” and wearing a new look that indicates a beginning of the cycle, she abandoned her long hair for a bob cut that It goes spectacular and a brown tone that gives light to her face, simply divine.

To show her great change and that she has once again shone like the great star that she is, you just have to see her in her most recent photograph that she has posted on her Instagram feed, where she appears wearing a sensational black dress with a Deep V-neckline, wide straps and bows on the shoulders, this color suits her perfectly.

This elegant but youthful look has been chosen to attend a press conference for her new project, which is “Hotel Transilvania 4”, where she lends her voice to the person of “Mavis” and is also an executive producer.

In this way, Selena Gómez has been seen as a renewed woman where there are no remnants of the love that once hurt her so much in her life, now she is only looking to the future and looking spectacular, achieving her own triumphs and focusing on what she likes to do, she looks prettier than ever!

