‘I would love to direct America or the Mexican National Team’

After a photograph with alleged criminal leaders was leaked and monopolized the spotlight in recent days, Cuauhtémoc White spoke about the case and took advantage of the moment to also talk about his future, highlighting the intention of being able to move away from political positions to lead the America or to Selection Mexican.

The Governor of the State of Morelos was asked about how he views himself in three years and if he would continue within the politics.

“I don’t know. Right now I only think about these three years. Probably yes, probably not (remain in politics). I would also love to be one day coach of America or be coach of the national team“, he mentioned in an interview for El Universal.

The former soccer player revealed that the controversy caused by the narcomantas as a result of the aforementioned photograph has not been his greatest crisis as a politician.

“Not at all. The biggest was when Graco invented a murder for me. I was about to go to jail. They paid a murderer to declare that I had given him a million pesos. Then he declared that he had been forced by lawyers, who I know were from Graco and some people we know as the Yáñez. This from the photo, believe me it has me very calm, “he added.

On the other hand, the ‘Govern‘he assured that in his government there is no corruption, on the contrary, honesty is his main virtue.

Cuauhtémoc White noted that many would like him to resign after all that situation, however, he indicated that “At no time have I thought about it (give up)“.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: SARAH LUEBBERT: ‘I DECIDED TO STAY IN FEMALE AMERICA’