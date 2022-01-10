“I was afraid of the pregnancy”: Paulo Londra faces a new conflict

ARGENTINA – Paul Londra He has been one of the most controversial artists in Argentina. After waging his legal battle against his label that prohibited him from releasing new music, the artist goes through another complex situation. This time it has nothing to do with the industry, but with Dew dark, who had been his partner for the past six years.

Recently, the influencer broke the silence and spoke for the first time about what happened with the singer of “Maybe”. According to his testimony offered to ‘Teleshow’, the break between the two arose unexpectedly, although in the midst of the pandemic the artist began to have a bad attitude. “At the time, situations that turned into crises began to appear,” said the young woman, referring to the departures from Londra.

“It’s not that I don’t want him to get together, the point is that he was absent from the house and every time he returned later or practically did not return home. He stayed at his parents’ house so that I wouldn’t see the schedules and how he came back, “said the ex from Paul Londra. However, the hardest thing that Rocío has had to face, according to her statements, has been the abandonment during her second pregnancy.

“I was afraid of the pregnancy, because once they left me hospitalized because my pressure did not drop and I had recurring contractions, alone at home, without having someone around to help me down the stairs,” she said. Although at first she was ashamed to tell her loved ones, today it is her own family who supports her with her first daughter, Isabela.

About what you think happened to Paul Londra, Dew dark He considers that influence, his environment, has a lot to do with it. “He doesn’t have the maturity to know where he is and what to do,” he said. “I liked going out, but I have a baby and there are things that one should not do because there are new responsibilities,” he said. He also stressed that the breaking point was when the interpreter traveled to the United States without notifying him.