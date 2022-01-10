“I LOVE” KIDMAN: Actress won her 5th Golden Globe for her performance as Lucille Ball

“The power of the dog”by Jane Campion and Steven Spielberg’s remake of the classic “Love without barriers” at the cinema; Y “Succession”, among the series, were the big winners in the 79th edition of the Golden Globes, the awards given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, that this year did not have a gala or were broadcast on television or streaming.

“The power of the dog” won the award for best drama film, best director and best supporting actor, which went to Kodi Smit-McPhee.

For its part, “Love without barriers” She was crowned in the best comedy or musical categories, and monopolized the statuettes for the best actress in that genre for Maria by Rachel Zewgler, and the best supporting actress for Ariana DeBose.

“I LOVE” KIDMAN

While, the award for best dramatic actress went to Nicole Kidman for her portrayal of the popular comedian Lucille Ball in the film “Being The Ricardos”

Nicole Kidman thus became the most awarded actress in the history of these awards, with five awards out of 17 nominations throughout her career.

Directed by Aaron Sorkin, the film features the life of Desi Arnaz and iconic Lucille Ball, who were an iconic small-screen marriage to comedy. “I Love Lucy” and also in real life. This was a great commitment for the actress, who expressed that it was a great challenge in her acting career, especially because of the complicity of the character who starred in a series with terrible success throughout her life and much loved by the American population.

DAD RICHARD AIMS HIGH, AGAIN

Will Smith was chosen among the leading actors for his role as the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams in the biographical “King Richard: A Winning Family”.

With this performance and supported by this award, the actor becomes one of the candidates for the Academy Awards in Hollywood.

In the category of “best foreign film” the Japanese was recognized “Drive My car”, from Ryusuke Hamaguchi who had a big step through festivals previews including the Mar del Plata Film Festival.

THE SERIES

Between the series, “Succession” he won the main award, in addition to consecrating actor Jeremy Stong and supporting actress Sarah Snook; while “Hacks” He prevailed in the comedy category.

For her part, Kate Winslet triumphed as best actress in a miniseries for Mare of Eastown, while Michaela Jaé Rodríguez became the first transgender in history to win a Golden Globe, in this case for the best TV actress in the drama category for her role in “Pose”.

Complete list of winners and winners

-At the cinema:

Best Drama Movie: “The power of the dog”

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical: “Love without barriers”

Best Direction: Jane Campion for “The power of the dog”

Best Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast”

Best Actor in a Drama: Will Smith for “King Richard: A Winning Family”

Best Actress in a Drama: Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos”

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Zegler for “Love without barriers”

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy: Andrew Garfield for “Tick, tick … Boom!”

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBoss for “Love without barriers”

Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee for “The power of the dog”

Best Foreign Language Film: “Drive My car”, from Japan

Best Animated Film: “Charm”

Best song: “No Time to Die”by Billie Eilish

-In TV:

Best drama television series: “Succession”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: “Hacks”

Best Actress in a TV Drama: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for “Pose”

Best Actor in a TV Drama: Jeremy Strong for “Succession”

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jean Smart for “Hacks”

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jason Sudeikis for Ted lasso

Best Supporting Actress on TV: Sarah Snook for “Succession”

Best Supporting Actor on TV: O Yeong-su for “The Squid Game”

Best Limited Series or Movie for Television: “The Underground Railroad”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Michael Keaton for “Dopesick”

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for TV: Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown.

Source: Télam