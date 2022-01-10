‘I decided to stay in América Femenil’

One of the news that Americanism liked the most was the permanence of Sarah Luebbert in the team; However, few know that the decision not to return to Chicago Red Stars It was the American soccer player herself who had the last word in the extension of the contract.

“Chicago Red Stars He has supported me at all times in this stage, they gave me the opportunity to make the decision, and I think the best thing was to extend my contract here, I am grateful for the support they gave me, “said the player in an interview with RECORD.

Sarah he won the affection of the fans in the League where he was present with annotations before Guadalajara in Quarter finals and later against Tigers on the Semifinal, which is why he feels committed to continuing to offer outstanding performances.

“I am very grateful for the support I have received from the fans, I want to offer my best version and play for them, that makes me very excited, I just want to play better,” confirmed the forward.

“I am very grateful for the support that the fans gave us last tournament, I hope to see you all in this new championship,” she added.

Regarding the signings that the directive brought for this campaign, Lubbert She said she was excited to be able to play with them.

“I feel excited for all the teammates who arrived, I’m happy to play with them, but what matters is what we do on the pitch, I think we have to focus, train hard and offer our best version,” he concluded Sarah Luebbert.

