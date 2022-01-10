“I am incredibly proud”: Nicole Kidman feels she owes her success to her family

U.S-. Largely, Nicole Kidman He attributes the success and growth of his career to the love and support he constantly receives from his family. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about how her daughters, 13-year-old Sunday and 11-year-old Faith, as well as her husband, Keith Urban, are part of her process as she takes on a new role and the message she teaches her girls about work ethic.

“I think they see it. They are first-hand, where we travel as a small group, where, always, we share almost everything, “he said. Kidman to reporter Nischelle Turner during an interview at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, where he received the Career Achievement Award, on whether she thinks her daughters understand what her work is about and the effort she puts into it.

“I always say that it is our work as a family, it is not my work. So they share everything, everyone, because it is our job and without their support I could not do it. And they are there with me and we have a very, deep and intimate family, so we share a lot. Both are seen a lot and have been aware of many of my goals, “he said. Kidman.

“And my husband, I’ve always said, is solid as a rock. And he will be there, as incredible love and support for me as I hope I can give him as well, because he has a huge career and is in a very different field. He makes music, “he said. Kidman in reference to her husband Keith Urban. The couple married in 2006, just one year after meeting.

Kidman She was also excited to receive the Career Achievement Award. “I’m incredibly proud to be able to say, ‘Yes, I received this Professional Achievement Award from Palm Springs, which is a great festival with a lot of really great people? Yes! I want to thank the board, I want to thank everyone who decided to award me the honor because it is still amazing, if not more, ”proclaimed the successful actress.