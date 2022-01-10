Hugh Jackman has coronavirus – Infobae

Hugh Jackman announced that he has coronavirus

Hugh Jackman tested positive for COVID-19. The actor released the news on Tuesday from his Instagram account. In a video posted on the social network, the Hollywood star shared that he is in good health and has only mild symptoms.

“Hi, good morning, I just wanted you to know from me that I tested positive for COVID this morning. My symptoms are like a cold, I have a sore throat and a little runny nose “the actor said in a short 30-second video on Instagram.

“But I’m fine and I’m going to do everything I can to improve as soon as possible. And as soon as it is authorized, I will return to The Winter Garden “, expressed the Australian interpreter, who will not be able to act in the Broadway play” The Music Man “until his recovery.

In the video, Hugh wore a black mask while addressing his 14.6 million followers. “Please stay safe“Added the artist in his message.

Hugh Jackman’s message

Hugh began the play “The Music Man” at the Winter Garden Theater alongside actress Sutton Foster on December 20. However, before a Christmas Eve performance on Friday, Foster, 46, tested positive and was unable to perform that night on Broadway.

And fortunately, an alternate called Kathy voytko was able to prepare the paper in just five hours.

During the Voytko thank you, the actor called all the last minute replacements on stage to honor them for their dedication and hard work in helping the show continue.

Audience footage captured the moment the show’s star Jackman took a moment during the cast bows to rhighlight the amazing feat of his partner and the artists who accompany him.

Jackman said the latest wave of COVID has been concerning for Broadway, which generally enjoys a larger audience during the holiday season. “It’s happening all over Broadway. This is a moment we’ve never known“, He said.

The musical issued a statement on Twitter on Friday that it canceled its shows for Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19 cases. “Our company would not have liked more than to celebrate the holidays with the audience and their families, but the priority is the health and well-being of the cast, crew and audience,” the organizers said in a tweet.

“We are very grateful to all of our cast and crew, especially to our heroic understudies for ensuring our speedy return to the Winter Garden Theater ”.

This comes as Broadway has been particularly hit by an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, with other popular plays such as “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Hamilton” and “MJ The Musical” canceling. functions due to the outbreak. But despite the epidemiological situation in the industry, Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin told reporters the shows will continue.

