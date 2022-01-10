Some people like their privacy and love being in control of when they can reply to messages on WhatsApp, that is why many turn off read notifications via the two blue popcornHowever, there is a way to know if someone has already read your messages, even if they have that function disabled.

Especially if the people who have deactivated the blue popcorn usually respond whenever they want or like to leave you “In sight”, so there is a simple way to know if they have already read your messages in WhatsApp, with which you will never have uncertainty again and you will know how to decide what to do about it.

How to know if they read my messages, step by step

Now, the first thing you have to do is go to the WhatsApp application where you will create a new group, Yes, this is how you read it, you must include the person that you do not have the blue popcorn activated and that will be your communication space from now on.

When you want to communicate with that person you just have to go to your group, and write there everything you want, in how much the other person reads them, the blue popcorn will appear that confirm that indeed your message has been opened by that person who was probably ignoring you.

So quickly and easily you can know if that person read you and decided not to answer you, even if they do not have the blue popcorn activated since the same rule does not apply in the groups, so it will necessarily be seen when they have read to you, and after that you can decide what to do.

How to know if your message was read on WhatsApp without the blue popcorn



Especially since there are two things to consider if someone reads your messages and does not respond to you, the first thing to consider is that perhaps the other person is very busy and although he reads to you, he prefers to leave the answer for later, when he has a little more space. , but that does not imply leaving you in sight for days.

So if the other person takes a while to respond, that’s fine, but if days go by and they don’t respond, it’s because they may not really be interested in chatting with you, so perhaps you should reconsider your decision to continue writing to them, especially if it is a possible love conquest.

But if it is about a friend that you already know that is the case and then simply forgets to respond, then that is fine, but with this WhatsApp trick that we have just shared with you, at least you will know that they have read you, and you will decide what to do when respect.

How to know if your message was read on WhatsApp without the blue popcorn PHOTO: PEXELS



So, people have the right not to want WhatsApp to notify their contacts when they read the messages, through the deactivation of the blue popcorn, but you also have the right to have greater certainty that your texts have been received. .

