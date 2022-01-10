How do I know how much I owe if my CFE electricity bill did not arrive?

The light bill of the Federal electricity commission (CFE), expected and feared alike to tell each family how much they have to pay for the electric power consumed in the period as a statement of account until the cutoff date. When you know that the dates for this document are coming and the intrigue of how much you will be charged keeps you more vigilant, you will be aware of when the white and green ballot appears at the entrance of your house.

What happens if I do not receive a receipt from the CFE?

If you get tired of waiting for your receipt and you know that the payment date is approaching, it is best that you take the initiative and contact the CFE by calling 071 so you can explain to the operators that your electricity bill.

With this action, a report is filed with the Commission to solve the problem, but it must also be borne in mind that one of its purposes in recent times has been to reduce the use of paper, as in the case of the printing of these worksheets. pay.

With this, the use of technology is given more relevance so that you can print your receipt when you need it, downloading the digital document first.

Two very simple ways to carry out this procedure are currently available, the first being the digital platform of the CFE where you will go to the section of requests for Receipt inquiry.

From there you will be shown a form to fill out where you are asked for your service number and username, a telephone contact and your personal email address so that you can receive the electronic document there, with the required amount to pay.

Your second alternative is with the application part telephone mobile CFE With you, that you can download from your official application store and install it to make inquiries of your balance to pay, that you can download and print to settle the debt.

For this method through your smartphone you must also provide some information such as your contract number and an email to create a user profile to view your last electricity bill, as well as the previous ones that have been generated.

