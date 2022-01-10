“His legacy is eternal”: Will Smith honors Sidney Poitier after his death

U.S-. On January 7, Clint Watson, the press secretary of the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, confirmed the death of the iconic Sidney Poitier. The actor passed away the night before at the age of 94. Moved by the news, Will Smith shared a series of pictures of them together on Instagram as well as a message to remember the deceased star.

“An icon, legend, visionary and true pioneer. Thank you Sidney Poitier for breaking down barriers, creating the path, and making a Will Smith possible! His legacy is eternal. Rest in power, ”he wrote Smith in his moving post of Instagram. Poitier became the first black man to take the Oscar award for best actor for his performance in the 1963 film, Lilies of the Field.

TO Poitier He is survived by his wife Joanna Shimkus and five daughters, Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Anika and Sydney (his daughter Gina Poitier died in 2018). In addition to Smith, other celebrities also paid tribute to the late actor after his death. Among them are Halle Berry, Barack Obama, Denzel Washington, Oprah Winfrey and their co-star from To Sir, with Love, Lulu.

“We are very grateful that he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends. Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist and a man of incredible grace and moral strength, he was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and lovable father, and a man who always put family first. publicist Mara Buxbaum in a statement on behalf of the family Poitier January 7.

“He is our guiding light that illuminated our lives with infinite love and wonder. His smile was healing, his hugs the warmest refuge, and his laugh was infectious. We could always turn to him for wisdom and comfort and his absence feels like a giant hole in our family and our hearts. He will live in us, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in every laugh, every curious question, every act of compassion and kindness, “he continued.