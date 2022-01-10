Here the winners of the Golden Globes 2022
This Sunday the Golden Globes 2022 awards were awarded, that recognizes the work in film and television. It is delivered by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association : “The HFPA recognizes the 2021 performances to celebrate the great work of the industry last year at the 79th annual Golden Globes,” announced the organization.
The coronavirus pandemic continues unabated. The Omicron variant caused the Grammy Music Awards to be postponed. One more edition of the Golden Globe Awards was held from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, however, due to COVID-19, the ceremony was without an audience and without a red carpet.
Distinguished and angry
Belfast Y The power of the dog they led the nominations in the categories associated with cinema, both with seven nominations; on television, he concentrated them Succession , with a total of five. Regarding production companies and distributors, Netflix was first with 17 in cinema and HBO / HBO Max in television, with 15.
The presentation of the nominees and the awards in general comes after the Golden Globes were involved in the controversy for months.
Actors like Tom Cruise returned their awards in protest at the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), whose members are the ones who vote for Golden Globe winners. In addition, it should be noted that the controversy also resulted in the awards not being televised in 2022.
Despite this, the HFPA noted that they have worked “tirelessly” on “policies and conduct, diversity and equity, and voting.”
However, they were not broadcast on television. Why?
The reason why the 2022 Golden Globes will not be broadcast is because NBC, the television network that has broadcast the gala since 1996, decided not to screen them after the series of scandals in which the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was involved ( HFPA, in English) the last years as discrimination, favoritism and corruption. The ceremony will begin at 23 Argentina time and will be seen only on Twitter and Instagram.
Meet all the winners (featured)
Films
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t look up
Liquorice pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West side story
Best Drama Movie
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The power of the dog
Best director
Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg for West Side Story (Love without barriers)
Denis Villeneuve for Dune
Best foreign film
Compartment No. 6 (Germany, Russia and Finland)
Drive My Car (Japan)
The hand of God (Italy)
A hero (Iran and France)
Parallel Mothers (Parallel Mothers, Spain)
Best Screenplay for a Film
Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh for Belfast
Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay for Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin for Being the Ricardos
Best Original Song for a Film
“Be Alive” by King Richard
“Two caterpillars”, by Encanto
“Down to Joy”, Belfast
“Here I am (singing my way home)” by Respect
“No Time To Die”, from No Time To Die (James Bond) by Billie Eilish
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
Ben Affleck by The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan for Belfast
Ciarán Hinds out of Belfast
Troy Kotsur by CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee for Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
Caitriona Balfe in Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis by King Richard
Ruth Negga by Passing
Best Animated Film
Charm
Flee
Luca
My sunny maad
Raya and The Last Dragon
Best Actor in a Drama Movie
Mahershala Ali by Swan Song
Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog
Will Smith by King Richard
Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Drama Movie
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga by House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart by Spencer
Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard by Annette
Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone by Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Actor in a Movie, Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage by Cyrano
Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick … Boom!
Cooper Hoffman for Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos for In the Heights
Best Original Soundtrack
Alexandre Desplat for The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco for Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias for Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer for Dune
TV
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson by Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult for The Great
Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis by Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder by Hacks
Elle Fanning for The Great
Issa Rae by Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross by Black-ish
Jean Smart by Hacks
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox for Succession
Lee Jung-jae for The Squid Game
Billy Porter by Pose
Jeremy Strong for Succession
Omar Sy by Lupine
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba by In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show
Christine Baranski for The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Paul Bettany by Wandavision
Oscar Isaac for Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton by Dopesick
Ewan McGregor by Halston
Tahar Rahim for The Serpent
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo by Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen by Wandavision
Margaret Qualley for Maid
Kate Winslet by Mare from Easttown
Best TV Drama Series
Lupine
The Morning Show
Pose
The Squid Game
Succession
Best Television Movie
Dopesick
Indictment: American Crime Story
Maid
Easttown Mare
The underground railway
Best Supporting Actress for Television
Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever by Dopesick
Andie MacDowell for Maid
Sarah Snook for Succession
Hannah Waddingham by Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor for Television
Billy Crudup for The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin for Succession
Mark Duplass for The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein by Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su for The Squid Game
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The great
Tricks
Only murders in the building
Reserve dogs
Ted lasso