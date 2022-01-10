Here the winners of the Golden Globes 2022

This Sunday the Golden Globes 2022 awards were awarded, that recognizes the work in film and television. It is delivered by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association : “The HFPA recognizes the 2021 performances to celebrate the great work of the industry last year at the 79th annual Golden Globes,” announced the organization.

The coronavirus pandemic continues unabated. The Omicron variant caused the Grammy Music Awards to be postponed. One more edition of the Golden Globe Awards was held from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, however, due to COVID-19, the ceremony was without an audience and without a red carpet.

Distinguished and angry

Belfast Y The power of the dog they led the nominations in the categories associated with cinema, both with seven nominations; on television, he concentrated them Succession , with a total of five. Regarding production companies and distributors, Netflix was first with 17 in cinema and HBO / HBO Max in television, with 15.

The presentation of the nominees and the awards in general comes after the Golden Globes were involved in the controversy for months.

Actors like Tom Cruise returned their awards in protest at the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), whose members are the ones who vote for Golden Globe winners. In addition, it should be noted that the controversy also resulted in the awards not being televised in 2022.

Despite this, the HFPA noted that they have worked “tirelessly” on “policies and conduct, diversity and equity, and voting.”

However, they were not broadcast on television. Why?

The reason why the 2022 Golden Globes will not be broadcast is because NBC, the television network that has broadcast the gala since 1996, decided not to screen them after the series of scandals in which the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was involved ( HFPA, in English) the last years as discrimination, favoritism and corruption. The ceremony will begin at 23 Argentina time and will be seen only on Twitter and Instagram.

Meet all the winners (featured)

Films

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Liquorice pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West side story

Best Drama Movie

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The power of the dog

Best director

Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg for West Side Story (Love without barriers)

Denis Villeneuve for Dune

Best foreign film

Compartment No. 6 (Germany, Russia and Finland)

Drive My Car (Japan)

The hand of God (Italy)

A hero (Iran and France)

Parallel Mothers (Parallel Mothers, Spain)

Best Screenplay for a Film

Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay for Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin for Being the Ricardos

Best Original Song for a Film

“Be Alive” by King Richard

“Two caterpillars”, by Encanto

“Down to Joy”, Belfast

“Here I am (singing my way home)” by Respect

“No Time To Die”, from No Time To Die (James Bond) by Billie Eilish

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Ben Affleck by The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan for Belfast

Ciarán Hinds out of Belfast

Troy Kotsur by CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee for Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Caitriona Balfe in Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis by King Richard

Ruth Negga by Passing

Best Animated Film

Charm

Flee

Luca

My sunny maad

Raya and The Last Dragon

Best Actor in a Drama Movie

Mahershala Ali by Swan Song

Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog

Will Smith by King Richard

Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Drama Movie

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga by House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart by Spencer

Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard by Annette

Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone by Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Actor in a Movie, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage by Cyrano

Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick … Boom!

Cooper Hoffman for Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos for In the Heights

Best Original Soundtrack

Alexandre Desplat for The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco for Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias for Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer for Dune

TV

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson by Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult for The Great

Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis by Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder by Hacks

Elle Fanning for The Great

Issa Rae by Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross by Black-ish

Jean Smart by Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox for Succession

Lee Jung-jae for The Squid Game

Billy Porter by Pose

Jeremy Strong for Succession

Omar Sy by Lupine

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba by In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show

Christine Baranski for The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Bettany by Wandavision

Oscar Isaac for Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton by Dopesick

Ewan McGregor by Halston

Tahar Rahim for The Serpent

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo by Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen by Wandavision

Margaret Qualley for Maid

Kate Winslet by Mare from Easttown

Best TV Drama Series

Lupine

The Morning Show

Pose

The Squid Game

Succession

Best Television Movie

Dopesick

Indictment: American Crime Story

Maid

Easttown Mare

The underground railway

Best Supporting Actress for Television

Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever by Dopesick

Andie MacDowell for Maid

Sarah Snook for Succession

Hannah Waddingham by Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor for Television

Billy Crudup for The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin for Succession

Mark Duplass for The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein by Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su for The Squid Game

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The great

Tricks

Only murders in the building

Reserve dogs

Ted lasso