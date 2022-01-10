“Health within everyone’s reach”: Maru launches hospital recovery

Campos Galván, who joined this event through video-conference, this agreement will focus first on health personnel, that they have everything to work with and that the infrastructure exists to close this gap so that all citizens have access to this right .

He explained that in politics, an essential function is to give people quality and the integral development of the human being, which is reflected through this agreement and that with good management, assertive decisions and unity, pain that can be avoidable will be avoided .

“This agreement is a great will that allows us to build decent health institutions for families, the task is gigantic, but the will to move forward is greater,” added the Governor.

He added that health, now, will be available to everyone and the situations of years ago with shortages of medicines, lack of supplies in hospitals, among others, will not be allowed.

The President recognized the participation of businessmen for this effort and asked them to maintain these practices to improve health, combat poverty and more.

This agreement was also signed by the Secretary of Health, Felipe Sandoval Magallanes, Héctor Valle Mesto, president of FUNSALUD, and Luis Alberto Barrio, president of FECHAC, and Eduardo González Pier, head of the State Health Program, also attended.

For his part, the Secretary of Health, Felipe Sandoval explained that a diagnosis will first be made in all medical units and hospitals, this to comply with the guidelines of the State Development Plan and to guarantee the right to medical care for all inhabitants. Of the entity.

He expressed that before the omicron alert, Chihuahua must continue to take precaution and measures.