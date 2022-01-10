He is the most divo in Tigres, they paid 10 million dollars for him and now they finish him at half price

January 09, 2022 23:18 hs

In 2019 it reached the Tigers from the football of Europe and although they paid a significant amount for his services, they realized that he is a divo and now they are not interested in finishing him for half the price.

After the player raised his hand to leave the team and Miguel Herrera accept his departure, various football clubs in Turkey already had intentions for him and now it would be Brazilian football from where they want Carlos Salcedo.

According to the Futbol Total report, Tigres paid between 8 and 10 million for Carlos Salcedo to Eintracht Frankfurt from Germany, but now, as long as it leaves they would be accepting a much smaller amount.

After the interest of the Turkish teams failed, Tigers would be lowering their claims and now accept at least 4 million dollars for Carlos Salcedo.

