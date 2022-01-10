He found out that Solari could leave the team and offers to be Club América coach

The former America who wants to lead the team and would make him champion

January 10, 2022 · 13:32 hs

He learned that there is a possibility of the departure of Santiago Solari of America and now, the former element of the Eagles of America would consider taking the technical direction, seeing the failure of the Argentine strategist, who adds points but not titles.

You may also be interested: Azcárraga has in mind the replacement of Solari

In an interview for the media, the current governor of Morelos and former figure of Club América, Cuauhtémoc WhiteHe stated that he is capable of directing America, which has all the potential to be on the bench.

Blanco pointed out the issue of the lack of vocation in the offense and that this is what is lacking, that the team be more aggressive and that this will determine that it can take the quality leap so that there are victories, but above all, that it be won in key matches.

More news from Club América:

The players who are laying the bed for Solari

How much would Cuauhtémoc Blanco charge if he were Club América coach?

In the interview, the Divo de Tepito stated that he would take the reins of América and would not charge anything, since his interest is to move the club forward, instead of thinking about money.

You may also be interested in: Solari’s fight with another player in America

Related video: The TOP goalkeeper who would be Guillermo Ochoa’s replacement